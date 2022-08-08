logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly spikes above $1,760, quick retrace incoming?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 08 08
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD set a strong higher local low yesterday.
  • Resistance at $1,760 broken.

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to continue after a strong break above $1,760. Therefore, we expect a quick retrace to retest the broken resistance as support before more upside follows later in the week.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly spikes above $1,760, quick retrace incoming? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the green over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 4.47 percent, while Ethereum over 5.73 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins have performed with similar results.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum breaks previous swing high

ETH/USD traded between $1,693.51 to $1,806.89, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 37.41 percent, totaling $14.83 billion, while the total market cap trades around $219.73 billion, resulting in a dominance of 19.27 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to retest the downside

On the 4-hour chart, the Ethereum price shows slight rejection for further upside as a retracement is likely needed before further upside can be reached.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly spikes above $1,760, quick retrace incoming?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has started to recover from the retracement seen last week. From there, a higher local low was set on Thursday, eventually pushing higher.

Previously set local resistance at $1,680 was quickly broken, eventually leading back to a major swing high at $1,760. From there, ETH/USD reacted lower and retested previous resistance as support.

Further push higher continued overnight to today, quickly reaching the previous high at $1,760. Much resistance did not follow as Ethereum price spiked to $1,820, setting a clear higher high. Since then, ETH/USD has lost momentum, indicating that retrace will follow.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong spike higher end around the $1,800 mark. Likely bullish momentum is exhausted as of now, leading ETH/USD to retest previous resistance at $1,760 as support.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly spikes above $1,760, quick retrace incoming?
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Lawrence Dallaglio Appointed Strategic Global Advisor for Caduceus to bring Sport into the Metaverse
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Taiwan could change its crypto trade perspective with the change of the Ministry of Digital Affairs
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius withdraws motion to rehire CFO at $92,000 a month
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
US launches 3 bills to regulate cryptocurrency spot markets through CFTC
08 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Celsius withdraws motion to rehire CFO at $92,000 a month
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto.com earns license of operation in South Korea
08 August, 2022
2 mins read
Elon Musk drags Twitter to court for fraud
07 August, 2022
2 mins read
Binance CEO Urges To Move Funds From WazirX To Binance
06 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin falls to $23K on U.S. jobs report
06 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us