Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect a reversal to follow later today after a strong spike to $4,100 was seen late yesterday. Therefore, ETH/USD has likely set another lower high and is now ready to move lower again.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market overall has seen a steady increase over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, gained 1.69 percent, while Ethereum 4.65 percent. Avalanche (AVAX) is the top performer from the top altcoins, with a gain of almost 14 percent.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum retests $3,650 support, spikes to $4,100

ETH/USD traded in a range of $3,664.72 – $4,086.37, indicating strong volatility in the market over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has seen an increase of 44.68 percent, totaling $27.15 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $480.68 billion, resulting in a market dominance of 21.17 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH has peaked at $4,100?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price struggling to continue higher today after a slight rejection for further upside was seen overnight.

Ethereum price action has seen a stray decline over the past weeks after failing to reach the previous all-time high by the end of November. On the 4th of December, a strong selloff established the current monthly low just below $3,600.

After some recovery, another major lower high was set at $4,500, conforming that the overall market structure has turned bearish. Since then, ETH/USD has declined by almost 20 percent and established support at $3,650.

Early yesterday, the Ethereum price retested previous support at $3,900 as resistance before quickly dropping to $3,650. At the support, strong buying pressure re-appeared, leading ETH/USD to spike to $4,100 by the end of the day.

Therefore, we expect another strong lower high to be set, and Ethereum is now ready to continue testing further downside.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current upswing to end soon, leading to another lower high confirmed at $4,100. Likely ETH/USD will continue moving lower for the rest of the week to set another lower low along with the overall trend.

