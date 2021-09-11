TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today.

ETH/USD retraced to $3,200 overnight.

Ethereum rallied to $3,350 today.

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as a new swing low was set around $3,200 overnight with rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and look to retest the $3,600 resistance.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market traded in the green over the last 24 hours with Bitcoin gaining 0.96 percent. Meanwhile, Ethereum gained 2.15 percent, and Cardano is the best performer, with a gain of 16.72 percent.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum set a higher low at $3,200

ETH/USD traded in a range of $3,157.06 – $3,343.67, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 9.26 percent and totals $21.59 billion. The total market cap trades around $390.4 billion, resulting in market dominance of 18.65 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH tests $3,350 resistance next?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Ethereum moving higher today, with the $3,350 resistance currently preventing further upside.

Ethereum price action has seen strong volatility this week. After peaking below $4,000 at the beginning of September, ETH/USD consolidated below the resistance until the 7th of September. From there, a rapid drop of more than 20 percent was seen on Tuesday.

What followed was a reaction back to $3,550, which was followed by another drop yesterday. Ethereum price retested the $3,200 overnight and started to rally earlier today, with the $3,350 resistance as the next target.

Overall, if Ethereum can break above the $3,350 resistance, we expect a lot more upside over the next 24 hours. Alternatively, ETH/USD will likely consolidate around the current price level until next week.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for the next 24 hours as bulls push ETH higher after setting a higher low at $3,200 overnight. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to break the $3,350 resistance next and reach further highs over the next 24 hours.

