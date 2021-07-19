TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price analysis confined within a tight range near $1,819

For the third consecutive time this week, Ethereum – ether’s native cryptocurrency – opened with a negative move.

Market forces continue to increase the selling pressure behind ETH.

Buying the dip right now looks like a good idea.

Cryptocurrency heat map by Coin360

Ethereum price analysis continue to decline and may be ready for a bounce. Ether peaked at $1,928 but has remained within the falling price trend line. It is visible that ETH is being pressured at $1,820.75, indicating a possible low soon.

The ETH/USD pair may not have good momentum as the asset seems to continue its downwards journey. With buyers delaying purchases, it’s beginning to look fatigued and stressed in the ETH/USD charts.

The Ethereum movement is all set to go down between $1,808 and $1,720 as per Ethereum price analysis. The price of ETH changes quite a lot, depending on the day. Pay attention to the latest cryptocurrency news to keep up-to-date on any good opportunities.

There are no favorable tailwinds for the ETH/USD pair at the moment, which means nothing to lift the sentiment.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Stagnation amid uncertainty

A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum trade all over the place in early morning trading, with prices climbing out of a $1,965.35 intraday high before reversing and dropping back into that price range.

Ethereum slipped to late-morning trading at $1,850.15 and Ethereum price analysis shows further decline on the way.

Ethereum fell below its first significant support level of $1,852 before briefly revisiting the $1,940 levels. Despite the significance of yesterday’s gains, Ethereum dipped into negative territory and remained there for most of the day.

Early on, Ethereum’s price never reached major support or resistance levels while still below the recent highs. Ethereum needs to move through the $1,898 pivot before it makes its first significant resistance level of $1,945 come into play.

For Ethereum to climb back up to $1,900 levels, support from the broader market is needed. If the current rally in cryptocurrencies does not last, then it will be capped at $1,965.35 as that is the first major resistance level and Friday’s high as per Ethereum price analysis.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: Symmetrical triangle formation

Ethereum price chart by TradingView

In the case of a broad-based crypto rally, Ethereum could potentially test its second major resistance level at $2,013.

If we do not price above $1,898, then the first primary support level is $1,830. However, traders must avoid coming close to $1,700 and Ethereum remains stable there.

Historically, support levels have provided a stopgap for the market. Historical data suggests that multiple supporting levels may act as a barrier to downside volatility.

Ethereum price analysis is moving into indecision territory, printing candlesticks that reflect uncertainty. The traders are sitting on the fence, and it may cause a shift in upper price action. The ETH/USD pair does not surprise upwards movements, even on small timeframe charts.

The ETH/USD pair is tilting towards a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart, which further indicates a stagnating trend in the short term. The lower boundary of the triangle is supporting the price at the bottom.

Ethereum price analysis conclusion: Moving towards lower support at $1,800

There may be an indication of a bounce courtesy of the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). The pair is likely to move towards the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level, where the $2,067 resistance awaits the pair.

Those who still want to see ETH prices go higher should not let the hype around this bullish momentum lead them to lower their expectations.

If Ethereum discovers support here, the bulls may expect to reach the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle. Besides the SMA, there is also the 61.8% Fibonacci extension situated here.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.