The entire cryptocurrency market is gradually recouping the March crash, and Ether (ETH) is not relenting either. The second-largest digital currency had to trade below $150 and even low. However, many Ether holders weren’t moved to sell off their holdings.

Ether holders are strong hands

Despite the nosediving price of ETH at that time, over 77 percent of Ether coins, which are not locked in smart contracts, was still not moved for six months now. The data was reported by Glassnode, a blockchain-based on-chain market data provider.

This percentage of untouched Ether in the so-called externally owned accounts, somewhat indicates that most Ether holders are strong hands. They are mostly known to hold-on assets, not minding if the price is increasing and decreasing, or sideways.

Besides the percentage of ETH untouched for half a year now, Glassnode further revealed that 57.6 percent of the cryptocurrency had not changed hands for about 12 months. Additionally, 31.6 percent has been left untouched for up to two years.

Confidence on ETH?

Ether holders tend to have strong confidence in the cryptocurrency, as a very significant percentage of the crypto were still not moved, despite the Coronavirus-spurred sell-offs, which reaped off many profits in the Ethereum market.

At the moment, the cryptocurrency, ETH, is trading at $213, on a -4.48 percent price change, according to the data on Coinmarketcap. It has a 24h volume of $26,057,632,569, and a total market capitalization of $23,680,924,555.

Not only ETH; Bitcoin showed similar confidence

The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), also recorded unmoved cryptos. Per the report, about 42.8 percent of BTC supply has not been touched or moved in not less than two years. This figure points out that a reasonable number of Bitcoin users are strong HODLers. Moreso, it means a 10.4 percent increase from the past 12 months.