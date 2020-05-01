The title of the most famous BTC address keeps shuffling as crypto whales make mammoth transactions. Wallet addresses are personal information, and most users keep their information pretty close to the chest. While many wallet addresses get famous for transferring large amounts of crypto in one go, a chosen few attain exclusivity for entirely strange reasons.

Rarely do we see famous personalities from diverse backgrounds share the same stage, especially the crypto stage. However, there’s one BTC address that brings together rarefied individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Berkshire Hathway CEO Warren Buffett, and Tron CEO Justin Sun. Yes, the most famous BTC address ever links all these individuals even if it is by chance only.

The story behind the most famous BTC address

It happens to be mere fate that one BTC address has brought together all these personalities in one sentence. The story behind the most famous BTC address begins with the exclusive dinner between Justin Sun and Warren Buffett. The dinner was earlier scheduled for July 2019, but owing to delays, the two sat down at the dinner table in January 2020 in a private country club in Omaha (Nebraska).

Amazing dinner w/ @WarrenBuffett finally! Thx for your support & advice on how to take #TRON to the next level! Loved our talk on #Bitcoin, @Tesla & #TRON! Glad to support @GLIDEsf as well! C U at #BRK2020 & our reunion meal in 2030! Details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/tjulvv2C9k — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) February 6, 2020

Post the dinner, Justin gifted 1 BTC and 1,930,830 TRX to Buffett. Ironically, Warren Buffett does not like cryptocurrencies and has publicly stated that they are worthless. Ironically, many crypto fans followed this highly publicized event and later even sent more crypto gifts to Buffett.

Of all the transactions, one particular BTC address stood out, i.e., 1PutinHuj28G1Bc1WvFb9WxEKAKUDPUNEg

The above BTC address sent satoshis to Warren Buffett. But what makes it the most famous BTC address. At first glance, most people would notice that it features the word ‘Putin.’ However, the exact word is ‘PutinHuj,’ a phrase that became popular post the 2014 Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. It means ‘Putin is a Dick’ in Russian and gained popularity in the Crimean region as its people despised the Russian military action.

It all happened entirely by chance

Today, this infamous Putin-related phrase became part of the BTC address that sent BTC to Warren Buffett after the billionaire investor sat down to have dinner with Tron CEO Justin Sun. The most famous BTC address sent satoshis two more times to Warren Buffett. Currently, there is no balance in the address.

This series of events has certainly happened entirely by chance. It was not deliberate. But the most famous BTC address certainly caught the crypto world’s attention as it brought together three important global personalities.