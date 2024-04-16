Dogecoin ($DOGE) Drops 30% Ahead of Doge Day, But These Two Meme Coins Keep Rising.

Dogecoin is down a steep 30% from its March 2024 highs as the cryptocurrency plummets to the $0.15 region.

The markdown for the number-one-ranked meme coin is mainly due to the overall crypto market wipeout, which was primarily driven by further instability in the Middle East.

Despite the severe dropoff, $DOGE holders are optimistic about the token’s future price, especially with Doge Day just around the corner.

In addition, meme coins and Doge Derivatives have been rising during the market wipeout, with the multi-chain Dogeverse and Slothana seeing exceptional growth this week.

Dogecoin Plummets 30% From Highs Amidst Market Wipeout: Where Is the Support?

Dogecoin has dropped 30% from its highs earlier in March as the cryptocurrency drops to the current $0.156 level.

$DOGE surged through March and April 2024, allowing the meme coin market leader to reach as high as $0.22 during the bullish surge.

Unfortunately, $DOGE was trapped in consolidation following the 2024 highs, and the recent instability in the Middle East resulted in a market wipeout across the board, causing $DOGE to plummet.

Although $DOGE experienced a flash crash as low as $0.133 over the weekend, the cryptocurrency is battling to hold support at $0.151, provided by a .5 Fib Retracement level.

Looking ahead, the first level of support lies at $0.151. This is followed by $0.14, $0.133 (.618 Fib), $0.125, $0.12, and $0.1.

On the other side, resistance first lies at $0.172. This is followed by $0.182, $0.196, $0.2, $0.214 (Jan 2022 highs), and $0.22.

What Meme Coins Are Surviving?

While $DOGE sinks, a string of meme coins show remarkable growth as investors position themselves as early adopters to benefit from the price surge following the downturn.

In particular, the innovative multi-chain Dogeverse meme coin raised over $5 million during this week’s market wipeout.

In addition, Slothana surpassed the $10 million mark in its unique “send to wallet” presale.

Multi-Chain Dogeverse Raises $5 Million In One Week, While Slothana Pushes Past $10 Million.

The newly emerging multi-chain meme coin, Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), has raised a staggering $5 million in its presale in just a week. Better yet, it raised it during the market onslaught, demonstrating the building optimism behind this innovative Doge-related meme coin.

Dogeverse is the first multi-chain token launching simultaneously on the top six active blockchain platforms: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

By leveraging Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology, $DOGEVERSE holders will be able to seamlessly chain-hop between different blockchain platforms.

The multi-chain feature enables $DOGEVERSE to attract supporters from a wide variety of fanbases, as it provides users with flexibility in choice. This is likely why it’s seeing so much attention in its presale.

With its unique multi-chain functionality, lucrative staking rewards, exceptional tokenomic structure, and brilliant marketing team, $DOGEVERSE will likely stand out in the crowded meme coin space during April 2024.

The multi-chain meme coin sets a new standard in the repetitive sector by opening doors and breaking down barriers between blockchains.

The $DOGEVERSE token can be purchased through the project’s website using $ETH, $USDT, $BNB, $MATIC, or $AVAX.

Buy $DOGEVERSE Today.

Another meme coin surviving the market wipeout this week is Slothana ($SLOTH), a Solana-based meme coin operating a unique “send to wallet” presale strategy.

Slothana has raised an astonishing $10 million in its unique presale, requiring buyers to send $SOL to a regular Solana wallet address. Those sending $SOL will be dropped $SLOTH to their wallets once the presale ends and the token launches.

The project intends to follow the success of prior meme coins that operated a similar presale strategy, such as Boof of Memes ($BOME) and Slerf ($SLERF).

Both tokens saw incredible price surges following their presales. They were instantly added to Binance and made waves by reaching billion-dollar market caps.

Slothana intends to follow in the footsteps of $BOME through the unique presale mechanism and a curated marketing strategy.

To buy $SLOTH, head to the project’s website and send $SOL to the wallet address listed. Alternatively, you can use the “Lazy Sloth Buy Widget” to connect your wallet and send $SOL directly.

Buy $SLOTH Today.