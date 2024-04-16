Dogecoin20 Crypto Presale Launches 18th April – How to Claim DOGE20

A new breed of meme coin is about to hit the crypto market.

On April 18, upstart project Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) will release its native token with a highly-anticipated Uniswap listing, and the degen crowd is buzzing with excitement.

Dogecoin20 – A New Meme Coin Taking Ethereum By Storm

Dogecoin20 is breathing new life into the “doge” meme – but with a twist.

Put simply, DOGE20 is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum that seeks to address some of the limitations of the original Dogecoin.

For one, Dogecoin20 has a fixed maximum supply of 140 billion tokens, preventing inflation from diluting its value over time.

It’s also been designed with a staking protocol that lets holders earn yields of 45% per year by locking up their tokens.

DOGE20 even integrates with existing Ethereum wallets – so anywhere that can hold ERC-20 tokens is compatible.

Under the hood, the team has baked in tokenomics that incentivize investment and community growth.

Allocations for marketing, liquidity, staking rewards, and treasury management demonstrate the developers’ long-term vision for the project.

This vision seems to have resonated with retail investors, leading to over 17,000 people following Dogecoin20 on Twitter.

DOGE20 has even been ranked fifth on the popular crypto launch tracker CoinSniper.net.

With all this momentum, it’s no wonder that Dogecoin20’s presale has raised over $10 million ahead of the token’s open market debut.

How to Safely Claim & Trade DOGE20 on Uniswap

The buzz around Dogecoin20 is about to reach a fever pitch when it launches on Uniswap this week.

Those who managed to get in on the presale can finally claim their DOGE20 tokens directly through the official website starting at 10am UTC on April 18.

But the real fireworks are expected once DOGE20 hits the open market shortly after.

With 14 billion tokens already allocated to provide liquidity, day-one trading volumes could rocket as meme coin traders pile in.

Of course, where there’s hype, there’s also potential for scams and fund-draining exploits.

The Dogecoin20 team has been proactive about warning its community to stay vigilant against fake Twitter accounts, unofficial token contracts, and DM phishing attempts from bad actors impersonating admins.

They advise sticking to the officially promoted DEXTools link that will be provided through legitimate channels like their Twitter and Telegram group.

Additionally, investors should never validate their wallets or input seed phrases on unofficial domains.

And most importantly, remain cool on launch day – hasty trading decisions often lead to costly mistakes.

DOGE20’s Momentum Could Surge Amid “Doge Day” & Halving Hype

With the stars aligning for an explosive launch on Uniswap, several catalysts over the next week could propel DOGE20 to even greater heights.

First, there’s the anticipation building around “Doge Day,” an annual celebration of the original Dogecoin.

While DOGE may now be well-established, DOGE20 represents a revitalized take for a new generation of traders.

Adding to that hype is the upcoming Bitcoin halving, expected to boost activity across the crypto market.

As one of the few meme coins launching around the same time as the halving, DOGE20 could benefit from the buzz.

Meanwhile, DOGE20 has grabbed the attention of major crypto media outlets and influencers.

Cointelegraph and BeInCrypto have both featured DOGE20 in recent articles, boosting its visibility.

On YouTube, ClayBro said that DOGE20 will be taken “to the next level” once it hits the open market.

With such widespread anticipation building across all corners of the market, Dogecoin20’s launch couldn’t have come at a better time.

All this anticipation makes it worth keeping a close eye on the token as it readies to list later this week.

Visit Dogecoin20 Website