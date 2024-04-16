Newest Dog Meme Coin ‘Dogeverse’ Hits $5 Million In Viral Crypto ICO

The crypto market’s obsession with dog-themed meme coins shows no signs of going away.

A newly launched project called Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) has tapped into that obsession, raising over $5 million so far in its ongoing ICO.

Dogeverse Pioneers Multi-Chain Meme Coin Concept

Dogeverse is taking the iconic “Doge” meme to places it’s never been before – launching as the world’s first truly multi-chain meme coin spanning six major blockchains.

Using advanced bridging technology like Wormhole and Portal, DOGEVERSE holders can seamlessly integrate with networks like Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, and Base.

It’s an ambitious vision that aims to break down the disparate nature of the blockchain space.

But Dogverse isn’t just offering chain-hopping meme culture.

It’s also debuting a staking protocol that encourages DOGEVERSE holders to lock up their tokens, earn passive rewards, and contribute to the ecosystem’s stability.

At the time of writing, staking yields are set at a whopping 190% annually.

This multifaceted utility positions DOGEVERSE as an exciting addition to the meme coin world.

No longer will the iconic Doge meme be confined to just one single chain or community.

Instead, by going cross-chain with a rewarding staking model, Dogeverse has the potential to transcend the limits of traditional meme coins – and become the benchmark for future token launches.

Sizzling ICO Fundraise Highlights Demand for DOGEVERSE Token

The hype surrounding Dogeverse’s multi-chain mission has translated into staggering fundraising figures.

In just a few weeks since its ICO went live, the DOGEVERSE token sale has already raised over $5 million from eager investors.

Priced at just $0.000296 during this early investment window, the ICO has tapped into the appetite for dog-themed meme coins and cross-chain projects.

Even after passing the $5 million milestone yesterday evening, DOGEVERSE token purchases have shown no signs of slowing.

That relentless demand makes sense, given the ICO’s multi-stage pricing structure.

The cost per token will rise as Dogeverse’s ICO hits certain fundraising milestones all the way up to its $17 million hard cap target.

Essentially, the lower the investment tier, the higher the potential returns for early investors brave enough to get involved.

It’s an intriguing approach that has resonated with degen traders seeking the next meme coin to explode.

Dogeverse’s tokenomics are worth examining, too.

According to the project’s whitepaper, the total supply of DOGEVERSE is fixed at 200 billion, with allocations for the presale, staking, marketing, and liquidity.

This well-rounded model seems engineered to keep the hype rolling long after the ICO ends.

Blockchain Audit & Growing Community Add Legitimacy to Dogeverse

Importantly, the funds pouring into Dogeverse’s ICO are backed by more than just hype.

The developers have made considerable efforts to boost the project’s legitimacy and create a growing community presence.

On the development front, Dogeverse’s smart contracts successfully passed an audit by the blockchain analysts at Coinsult.

Their review found no critical issues, providing assurance to investors about the token’s security.

The Dogeverse brand is also becoming a hot topic on social media.

Dogeverse’s Twitter account has grown to over 4,000 followers in just a few weeks through a barrage of memes and updates.

The project’s Telegram channel also boasts thousands of traders speculating about DOGEVERSE’s potential.

This surge in interest has also pushed Dogeverse to the top of ICO listing aggregators.

For example, it currently ranks #1 on ICOBench.com, ahead of numerous other trending projects in the site’s “Best Crypto ICOs” category.

Between the clean audits, exploding community numbers, and positioning on reputable listing sites, Dogeverse is rapidly establishing itself as a legit meme coin project rather than just another rug pull.

If the team can keep up this momentum, Dogeverse could have a real shot at standing out in the crowded meme coin space.

Visit Dogeverse ICO