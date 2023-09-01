The dangerous consequences of China’s absence at G20

TL;DR Breakdown

China’s unexpected decision to sidestep the upcoming G20 summit in India sets off alarms for geopolitical pundits. Is this merely a snub or a deeper indicator of Beijing’s waning interest in global economic cooperation?

Rising Tensions and Uncertainty in the Global Arena

When Western officials learned that President Xi Jinping wouldn’t grace the G20 summit with his presence, it felt like the culmination of a year’s worth of resistance from China.

Instead, they’ll be dealing with Premier Li Qiang. Yet, even this move has been ambiguously communicated, leaving many countries in the dark about China’s intentions.

This isn’t merely a matter of one leader opting out. The G20 has historically served as the principal global leadership forum, bringing together world powers to navigate complex economic and social issues. The absence of China’s top figure potentially jeopardizes the G20’s clout.

Especially since the organization has already struggled to build a consensus on pressing matters like healthcare and climate change. Much of this deadlock arises from the Ukraine conflict and the resulting tensions between member nations.

China’s Calculated Moves Amidst Global Politics

There’s speculation, especially amongst Indian analysts, that China’s decision is a calculated tactic to overshadow India’s presidency at the summit. Given the existing border tensions between these two nations, such a hypothesis isn’t entirely outlandish.

Historically, no Chinese president has ever bypassed a G20 summit. And with China’s massive global influence, their participation or lack thereof, has ramifications.

As the G20 transitions from being the beacon of international decision-making (especially post the 2008 financial crisis) to its present beleaguered state, China’s conspicuous absence may very well be the proverbial straw breaking the camel’s back.

Furthermore, as world powers debate global financial issues, the question lingers: how impactful will G20 decisions be without China’s stamp of approval?

The Larger Picture: A Shifting Landscape

China’s decision can be viewed as part of a more significant shift in international alliances. While earlier, G20 seemed like the perfect platform for the Asian giant to assert its influence, now it’s become a thornier ground.

Rising tensions with the U.S., and other major countries like Germany, Japan, and South Korea becoming more assertive against China, have certainly impacted this dynamic.

President Joe Biden seems keen on collaboration beyond the G7, hoping perhaps that Xi might reconsider his decision. But if Xi doesn’t attend, it might present an opportunity for Western leaders to court developing nations, offering an alternative to China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Just last week, Xi’s prominent role at the Brics summit in South Africa stood in sharp contrast to his projected absence at the G20. Beijing’s focus on expanding Brics hints at its growing preference for forums where it holds more influence and faces less resistance.

China’s strategy might be to pivot towards more favorable international platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Yet, this move might backfire in the long run.

By sidestepping the G20, the country isn’t diminishing the organization as much as it’s reducing its own leverage in shaping the world’s agenda.

The upcoming G20 summit will undoubtedly take place, but without the full weight of China’s presence. It remains to be seen how this dramatic shift will reshape future global politics and economic strategies. But one thing’s certain: the world will be watching, critiquing every move.

