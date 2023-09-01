Ripple pushback: Legal team makes move against SEC’s appeal

TL;DR Breakdown

When you think of big names like Ripple, you expect them to play their cards right. And play them right, they did! Ripple’s staunch legal eagles have come out swinging against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Their bold move? Pointing out the SEC’s less than convincing reasons for wanting an appeal in their ongoing courtroom tussle.

A Game of Discontent

Dissecting the bones of contention, the underpinning of the SEC’s wish to appeal seems to be rooted in their mere “dissatisfaction” over a verdict. Notably, this judgment asserted that Ripple’s XRP token didn’t align with the criteria of a security for retail sales.

Ripple’s legal defenders swiftly noted the absence of those “exceptional circumstances” which typically justify an appeal. Let’s not sugarcoat it: they’re basically telling the SEC they’re throwing a legal tantrum without a valid cause.

Adding more weight to their counter, Ripple’s legal team highlighted the SEC’s glaring oversight of not meeting the standards necessary for a stay. And while we’re talking about oversight, it seems Ripple isn’t alone in its disdain.

Individual defendants linked to the case have voiced their opposition to the SEC’s plea, with Ripple standing firmly beside them.

SEC’s Track Record: A Tale of Overreach?

It’s hard not to see a pattern when looking at the SEC’s actions over the past year. Last August, they decided to challenge a ruling that XRP wasn’t predominantly a security under their guidelines.

Their reason? A perceived “difference of opinion” over the involved legal interpretations. Sounds a bit flimsy, right?

Taking a jaunt down memory lane, the SEC’s initial lawsuit against Ripple – and its top brass including CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen – caused a significant uproar. The aftershock was palpable: a slew of exchanges rushed to delist XRP, more out of fear than actual legality.

But, tables seemed to turn post the ruling by Judge Analisa Torres. Exchanges began reconsidering their hasty decisions, mulling over whether to reintroduce XRP.

Garlinghouse, never one to mince his words, expressed his frustration. He lamented the cumbersome legal avenues many in the crypto community find themselves navigating, thanks to what he perceives as the SEC’s overzealous approach.

His sentiment might not be misplaced. 2023 saw the SEC doggedly pursuing multiple crypto giants, including industry behemoths like Binance and Coinbase.

What Lies Ahead?

Despite Ripple’s ongoing scuffle, they’re not the only ones locking horns with the SEC. Grayscale, a prominent asset manager, recently marked a win against the regulator, overturning an order that called for a reassessment of its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund application.

While Ripple’s saga with the SEC is far from reaching its final act, the prospects are becoming clearer. Judge Torres has hinted at a jury trial, setting the stage for another round of legal fireworks in the second quarter of 2024.

Bottomline Ripple’s recent move against the SEC’s appeal isn’t just about one company’s fight for its legitimacy. It mirrors the larger sentiment of an industry constantly feeling the weight of an often-misunderstood regulatory body.

Whether Ripple emerges victorious or not, their defiant stance is bound to leave an indelible mark on the crypto-regulation landscape.

