Cybercriminals have been increasingly using sophisticated techniques to deploy malware on public computers on the purpose of mining cryptocurrencies, particularly Monero. Several Monero mining malware has also been uncovered, and it keeps counting. Recently, the Cyber intelligence unit at Cisco discovered a new Monero mining malware attack dubbed Prometei.

Prometei steals data and mine Monero

Cisco Talos said the malware would steal information from affected computers and also mine the cryptocurrency from the system. They learned about the new Monero mining malware while examining telemetry information sent to them from Cisco’s AMP for Endpoints’ install base. It was also said that Prometei has been active since the third of this year.

The team at Cisco Talk explained that the Monero mining malware uses complex approaches to compromise computer systems and also conceal its present. Once a system is affected, the malware can be able to steal private information such as admin passwords. Ultimately, it can secretly mine the cryptocurrency from the computer.

Lots of Monero mining malware expose

The malware has been detected in some other countries like Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, China, and more. Meanwhile, the number of computer systems infected by the malware is still in the “low thousands,” the Cyber intelligence unit said. However, organizations have been warned to monitor and secure their systems against any threat.

As noted earlier, the privacy-focused Monero has been the favorite cryptocurrency for cybercriminals in making mining malware, which somewhat owes to the properties of the cryptocurrency. In April, Cryptopolitan reported that ESET Cybersecurity experts uncovered a Monero mining malware dubbed Victory Gate, which affected more than 35,000 computers in Latin America.