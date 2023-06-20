Crypto ownership surges among risk-averse young Australians

TL;DR Breakdown

Description The modern era is often tagged as the age of the “digital natives,” and it’s clear that this demographic is reshaping the financial landscape. A wave of crypto-enthusiasm has engulfed Australia’s young, risk-averse investors, marking a change in investment patterns. Crypto enthusiasm among Australia’s youth An intriguing paradox is unraveling among Australia’s youngest investors, aged … Read more

The modern era is often tagged as the age of the “digital natives,” and it’s clear that this demographic is reshaping the financial landscape. A wave of crypto-enthusiasm has engulfed Australia’s young, risk-averse investors, marking a change in investment patterns.

Crypto enthusiasm among Australia’s youth

An intriguing paradox is unraveling among Australia’s youngest investors, aged 18 to 24. This demographic, also labeled as “next-generation investors,” portray themselves as risk-averse, preferring “stable returns” on their investments.

However, a significant 31% have shown considerable interest in the rather volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

How does this risk aversion coincide with an interest in an asset class often seen as highly risky? Crypto’s appeal might be attributed to the excitement of new technologies or the young generation’s desire to differ from traditional investment strategies employed by their predecessors.

It’s also possible that the potential for high returns in crypto investing could be enticing to this cohort.

Despite considering themselves cautious, the young investors are showing a preference for crypto, which makes up about 6% of their total portfolio, a contrast to 3% for all investors. This sizable interest in cryptocurrencies showcases an unforeseen twist in investment habits.

image 912

Investment habits and concerns among young Australians

While the enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies is noteworthy, it’s essential to consider the broader investment practices and concerns of Australia’s young investors.

A striking finding from the ASX study shows that the primary goal for a significant portion (36%) of these young investors is to generate a consistent income stream. Only 19% are aiming to maximize capital growth.

Interestingly, this group shows a commendable understanding of the cyclical nature of investing. They acknowledge the possibility of a 20% drop in their portfolio, with 29% accepting it as a calculated risk and another 36% agreeing they’d be concerned but would opt to wait and observe before making drastic decisions.

Australia’s next-generation investors also have distinct considerations when investing. The perceived risk (33%) and personal circumstances (29%) are prioritized over returns (25%).

Also, they value the availability of funds, and the prospect of recommendations from others carries weight. Furthermore, socially responsible investing has begun to play a role in their investment decisions.

However, these young investors are facing challenges when investing. They struggle to decide the amount to invest, with 23% citing this as a difficulty. Another 21% find it hard to decipher the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) status of a company.

Moreover, this demographic indicates low levels of diversification and knowledge about it, holding on average 3.1 products. Despite the low diversification levels seemingly contradicting their professed risk aversion, this scenario might be explained by their limited investment timeframe and generally low incomes at the start of their careers.

What sets these young Australian investors apart is their level of engagement with their portfolios. About 53% review their investments at least weekly, a higher proportion than the 42% of total investors.

This indicates their learning process and desire to stay informed about their financial standing, possibly preparing to liquidate if they face significant losses.

The digital natives’ investment decisions and learning processes are increasingly steered by technology. They rely heavily on various sources of information, including family and friends (43%), the ASX website (22%), and social media (14%). Their preference for digital learning is strong, with YouTube and short 5-10 minute videos being the popular choices.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.