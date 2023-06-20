Atomic wallet heist: hackers utilize THORChain to mask $35 million stolen funds

TL;DR Breakdown

In a shocking revelation, blockchain detective MistTrack has unveiled the masterminds behind the audacious $35 million theft from Atomic Wallet. The perpetrators, exhibiting unparalleled expertise in the field, cunningly employed the cross-chain liquidity protocol THORChain to obfuscate their illicit activities and launder the stolen funds.

MistTrack’s meticulous analysis uncovered a series of intriguing transactions that transpired in the last two days, painting a vivid picture of the hackers’ tactics. Astoundingly, approximately $870,000 worth of ether (ETH) swiftly traversed THORChain’s domain, only to be seamlessly converted into bitcoin (BTC), further deepening the mystery surrounding the audacious hack.

For example:



According to @MistTrack_io monitoring, the hacker address (0xad3c…1e44) transferred 503.08 $ETH to @THORChain in the last two days and swap for $BTC, then bridged to the BTC address (bc1q…k2xm). pic.twitter.com/Y0N7uptxg7 — MistTrack🕵️ (@MistTrack_io) June 20, 2023

The investigation took an unforeseen turn when MistTrack discovered that the hackers ingeniously utilized the Swft network to transfer portions of the stolen ether to multiple Bitcoin addresses. This clever maneuver significantly complicated the efforts of law enforcement agencies to trace the illicit flow of funds.

Despite the hackers’ astonishingly sophisticated methods, a seemingly paradoxical twist emerged in the heist narrative. Last week, the audacious perpetrators daringly funneled a portion of their ill-gotten gains into the cryptocurrency exchange Garantex. This action, however, defied the regulations enforced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) at the U.S. Treasury, as the blacklisting of Garantex had been executed back in April.

As the investigation intensified, the blockchain security company Elliptic, renowned for its astute insights, shed light on the possible identity of the culprits. Armed with their comprehensive expertise, Elliptic’s experts firmly believe that the audacious assault can be attributed to none other than the notorious North Korean hacker outfit Lazarus.

The ongoing investigation into the Atomic Wallet heist continues to uncover fresh angles and unexpected connections, underscoring the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals in cryptocurrency. Consequently, the need for robust security measures and heightened vigilance within the blockchain ecosystem has never been more vital.

Hence, the world watches with bated breath as the enigmatic hackers continue to push the boundaries of technological prowess, leaving the cybersecurity community with an urgent task to fortify defenses against their relentless ingenuity.

Moreover, this incident is a stark reminder that the intersection of finance and technology remains an ever-evolving battlefield where adaptability and resilience are the keys to survival.