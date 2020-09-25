BSN International incorporates Tezos APIs

Developers across the world can build on Tezos

BSN targeting over 40 blockchain additions

China’s Blockchain Service Network (BSN) global gateway, BSN International, has revealed incorporating the Tezos network for international developers. As per the BSN statement, Tezos is one of the blockchains included by BSN in round one.

Notably, China’s BSN global gateway offers commercial blockchain services to people on a worldwide scale. The incorporation of Tezos will allow businesses around the world entryway to the Tezos protocol and build apps. BSN further mentioned that public zones have fully linked both the mainnet and testnet of the Tezos network. There are available city nodes set up in Hong Kong, France, and the United States, as per the BSN.

Tezos APIs accessible through BSN universal gateway

Developers must register with the official web portal to launch and run their public chains through China’s BSN universal gateway. Developers worldwide are now able to build and run their apps on the Tezos mainnet or the testnet. Additionally, the statement noted that the entire set of APIs offered by Tezos is accessible through BSN in the same way, with the source code reserved.

BSN is pleased to welcome @tezos into our ecosystem. Follow this technical documentation to start building on #Tezos using BSN https://t.co/6bcbJK39Q2 — BSN (@bsnbase) September 25, 2020

Algorand and ShareRing scheduled for next batch

The BSN network is targeting to include more than 40 blockchain service platforms by June next year. Tezos, one of the initial batch made up of six infrastructure platforms to be incorporated. The five other blockchains are Neo, Cosmos’ IRISnet, EOS, Ethereum, and Nervous. Moreover, China’s BSN network is plotting to add support for some three other platforms. The BSN has reportedly booked Algorand and ShareRing for the next batch of blockchains to be incorporated.

The BSN blockchain project began as a Chinese state-endorsed initiative to assist medium scale, and small startups build and run DApps through permissioned blockchains in 2019. This year, the BSN opened its platform for the public and launched the BSN universal gateway later in August.