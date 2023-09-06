China and Japan use new tricks to stifle US dollar

Description The stage is set as China and Japan craft strategic maneuvers to mitigate the overbearing strength of the US dollar. Their determined tactics are in response to an intimidating rally by the greenback that menacingly shadows their national currencies, potentially leading them to unprecedented dips. Asian Titans Brace for Economic Upheaval Asia’s heavyweights, China and … Read more

The stage is set as China and Japan craft strategic maneuvers to mitigate the overbearing strength of the US dollar. Their determined tactics are in response to an intimidating rally by the greenback that menacingly shadows their national currencies, potentially leading them to unprecedented dips.

Asian Titans Brace for Economic Upheaval

Asia’s heavyweights, China and Japan, are no strangers to currency challenges. Historically, a subdued renminbi and yen have paved the way for a thriving export industry in these nations. Fast forward to the present day, and the picture looks rather different. This year alone has witnessed the renminbi plummeting by 5.6% against the dollar, while the yen’s decline is even steeper at 11%, floating past ¥147. The culprits? The commanding position of the US dollar, fueled further by the US’s compelling economic data.

However, this isn’t a situation Beijing and Tokyo are willing to sit back and watch. As the dollar gains traction, top-tier officials from both Asian capitals are increasingly anxious about the looming shadow of the greenback that threatens to derail their economic stability.

In a bold counter-move, The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) adjusted the currency’s trading band to an unforeseen high level. This isn’t just another adjustment; it’s a clear signal echoing the sentiments and unease among China’s leadership regarding the fast-depreciating renminbi.

The currency’s trading spectrum, demarcated by the central bank’s set midpoint every dawn, dictates its daily movement, confining it to a 2% flux on either side. Recently, the bank’s decision to set the midpoint at Rmb7.1969 was not just stronger than what market pundits predicted, but it also represented an unparalleled deviation.

The Global Implications of a Sliding Currency

Simultaneously, the gap between the US Treasuries and those bonds dominated by the renminbi in China has been expanding, signaling potential increased outflows from China’s indigenous debt market. As if to add insult to injury, foreign investors seem to be distancing themselves from Chinese equities.

Ken Cheung, a notable name in foreign exchange strategy in Asia, pinpointed China’s escalating concerns over its forex stability. This apprehension is further compounded by August’s massive sell-off in the stock market, spurred by doubts surrounding China’s economic trajectory and its real estate sector’s liquidity conundrum.

And while the world’s eyes are fixated on China’s economic dance, Japan isn’t faring much better. With a yield differential with the US that overshadows even China’s, Japan finds itself in choppy waters, largely due to the Bank of Japan’s unwavering stance on ultra-minimalist interest rates. Financial strategists, like Kit Juckes, opine that despite any temporary relief, a stronger yen doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

In a recent statement, Masato Kanda, Japan’s key voice on international finance matters, unveiled that the nation would take all necessary steps to tackle the yen’s deteriorating state. This leaves market enthusiasts and observers speculating about the implications of these maneuvers on the global financial landscape.

To sum it up, as the US dollar muscles its way up the global currency ladder, the Eastern giants aren’t ready to fold just yet. Their astute measures to counteract the greenback’s dominance signify not just their resilience but also a forewarning of economic tectonics that might redefine the world’s financial topology. It’s a high-stakes game of chess, and the next move is anyone’s guess.

