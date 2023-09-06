Bitcoin mining giant Riot platforms rakes in $31M in shocking power credits

TL;DR Breakdown

Riot Platforms shared key insights into their power strategy in a presentation released on September 6th a strategy which hinges on three distinct mechanisms, all intricately tied to their long-term contract with ERCOT.

Riot Platforms made headlines in August by reporting a decrease in the number of Bitcoins mined compared to the previous month, but the real eye-popping figure was the $31 million worth of power credits they received.

Description In the world of Bitcoin mining, Riot Platforms made headlines in August by reporting a decrease in the number of Bitcoins mined compared to the previous month, but the real eye-popping figure was the $31 million worth of power credits they received. CEO Jason Les underscored this astonishing achievement, noting that the credits were equivalent … Read more

In the world of Bitcoin mining, Riot Platforms made headlines in August by reporting a decrease in the number of Bitcoins mined compared to the previous month, but the real eye-popping figure was the $31 million worth of power credits they received. CEO Jason Les underscored this astonishing achievement, noting that the credits were equivalent to around 1,136 Bitcoins.

The bulk of these power credits, approximately $24.2 million, stemmed from Riot’s contract with the Texas grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Additionally, Riot reaped $7.4 million from ERCOT’s demand response program. What’s striking about these numbers is that they far surpass the credits the company received for the entire year of 2022. It’s a testament to the evolving dynamics of the Bitcoin mining industry and Riot’s adeptness at navigating this terrain.

Riot Platforms shared key insights into their power strategy in a presentation released on September 6th. This strategy hinges on three distinct mechanisms, all intricately tied to their long-term contract with ERCOT. First and foremost, power credits come into play when Riot temporarily curtails its operations and returns excess power to ERCOT. This occurs when the electricity prices render Bitcoin mining unprofitable. In essence, Riot leverages these credits to offset operational costs, effectively lowering the expenses associated with Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin mining

Demand and response credits constitute the second facet of Riot’s power strategy. This entails Riot engaging in competitive bidding to sell ERCOT the option to control its electrical load. Importantly, Riot is compensated for this, whether or not ERCOT exercises its authority to reduce consumption. CEO Jason Les underscored the significance of these credits, emphasizing that they play a pivotal role in driving down Riot’s overall Bitcoin production costs. In a fiercely competitive industry like cryptocurrency mining, any advantage that reduces operating expenses can make a significant difference.

August in Texas brought particularly challenging weather conditions, with temperatures soaring to near-record highs for extended periods. Riot’s presentation highlighted a unique aspect of Bitcoin mining – its potential to lower energy consumption and contribute positively to the grid during periods of heightened demand stress. This dual role as a consumer and contributor to the energy ecosystem is an intriguing facet of the cryptocurrency industry.

Despite the impressive power credits and innovative strategies, Riot Platforms reported a net loss of $27.7 million in the second quarter of this year. However, it’s important to view this figure in context. When compared to the same quarter in the previous year, which saw the company grappling with a staggering loss of $353.6 million, the progress becomes evident. The cryptocurrency market is known for its extreme volatility, and Riot’s ability to weather such fluctuations is a testament to its resilience and adaptability.