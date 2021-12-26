TL;DR Breakdown

Charles Hoskinson reveals Cardano’s plans for 2022.

IOHK planning big for Africa in 2022.

Over 127 dApps are being built on ADA Charles Hoskinsin reveals.

Founder of IOHK, the foundation behind Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, has revealed some of the projects the foundations would embark on in 2022. The Mathematician revealed the projects in a live Christmas broadcast on Youtube.

Speaking, the Cardano developer said some of Cardano’s key plans are building institutions that support the project and launching a formal open-source project structure.

Another highlight of Hoskinson’s message is the project’s plan for Africa. The continent has always been part of Cardano’s strategy, he explained, and next year the project looks to expand its footprints in the continent.

Charles Hoskinson revealed that the Cardano Foundation is planning to “build a financial operating system” in Q2 2022 that will give Africans access to DeFi services as the continent lacks financial inclusion.

“My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to get an end-to-end microfinance transaction on Cardano.

So that a real person in Kenya or somewhere with a blockchain-based identity and credit score, stablecoin on the other side, Cardano is the settlement rail. Peer-to-peer, person-to-person, click a button, loan goes to them. They pay it back, (and it) goes to the other side,” he said.

Before now, Cardano partnered with Tanzania to give residents access to social, digital identity, and financial empowerment. In August, IOHK partnered with the European Business University of Luxemburg to provide more educational options to students in African nations.

Charles Hoskinson reflects on Cardano’s 2021 successes

Earlier in his address, Hoskinson reflected on the growth of Cardano and the entire crypto industry. He mentioned the non-fungible token (NFT) revolution, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) boom, and how hackers are targeting DeFi projects, leading to a loss of over $10.5 billion in 2021 alone.

He also said over “two million assets” have been issued on Cardano, most of it being NFTs. He added that more than 127 projects are currently writing code to build decentralized applications (dApps) on the network, with about 20 to 30 in the pipeline to launch within the next three months.