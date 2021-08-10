TL;DR Breakdown

LINK rallied from $22 support yesterday.

Resistance found around $25.

Chainlink is set to retrace.

Chainlink price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as further upside was rejected earlier today, and the market is ready to retrace. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to test the $22 support again later this week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market traded with mixed results over the last 24 hours. Market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have lost 1.67 and 1.29 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) are among the best performers, with a 3.9 and 2.3 percent gain.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours: Chainlink fails to breach $25 resistance

LINK/USD traded in a range of $23.51 – $25.48, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 1.87 percent and totals $1.12 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $10.96 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 14th place overall.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart: LINK prepares to retrace again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Chainlink price action rejecting further upside, indicating an upcoming retracement over the next days.

Chainlink price has traded within a very strong bullish momentum over the past weeks. After a clear lower swing low was set around $13.4, LINK/USD started to rally and eventually broke past the $21 resistance.

What followed was a further rally towards the $25 mark. However, the Chainlink price momentum has slowed down over the past few days, with only slightly higher highs set each time.

This price action development indicates that we should see a much stronger reversal over the next weeks. However, first, LINK/USD has to break below the $22 support level. Until then, we can expect further attempts to rally above the $25 mark.

Chainlink Price Analysis: Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the following days as further upside was rejected again earlier today. Therefore, LINK/USD bullish momentum is likely exhausted, and we can expect another test of the $22 support later this week.

