CALDANCE to Revolutionize the Fitness2Earn Landscape

CALDANCE, a blockchain-based fitness project, just completed the first pre-sale of its hardware and sold 500 units for $400,000. Their fitness-to-earn model aims to reward fitness freaks for burning calories. The GameFi and Social Fi platforms will allow players to earn NFTs for fitness equipment, virtual athlete characters, and sports equipment.

CALDANCE is backed by the founder of Bobcat Miner, Yiming Wang. Founded in 2021, Bobcat Miner produces high-efficiency Helium LongFi compatible miner hotspots. It is the largest manufacturer of miner hotspots in the Helium blockchain project and has already sold more than 270,000 units worth over $100 million. Wang’s involvement in the CALDANCE project has increased their awareness in the Web 3.0 domain.

The idea behind the project is relatively simple: interested users need to participate in the pre-sales of fitness and sports equipment, and NFT vouchers in order to obtain the CALDANCE Crypto Exercise bike which they have to link with the CALDANCE app slated to launch in less than a couple of months. Once linked, players can simply work out on the CALDANCE bike and start earning tokens.

Players can even level up on the platform, and trade NFT characters and accessories. The first hardware pre-sale round was well received by private equity investors, hardware agents, and community users. The second round is due later in the month when more investors can get their hands on the CALDANCE fitness hardware.

The CALDANCE Crypto Exercise bike is powered by a high-performance ARM Dual Core processor clocked at 1.5 Ghz. It also has 2 GB memory, 8 GB storage, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi. Moreover, it can be externally powered via a 24V/2A adapter. Apart from that, the bike is quite sturdy and can support weights up to 120 kg. The bike has been mass-produced and pre-sale participants can expect to receive the same by late October 2022.

The first round of hardware pre-sale was very well-received by investors who swept it within minutes. This clearly indicates that CALDANCE’s fitness2earn idea is about to take the blockchain industry by storm. Interested users can participate in the second round of hardware pre-sale which will occur in late August 2022 and grab the CALDANCE Crypto Exercise bike.

The CALDANCE app is currently in the internal testing phase but users might be able to test the app by September 2022. Once the app goes live officially in October 2022, players will just have to link their CALDANCE fitness equipment with the app in order to earn rewards.

The project has been on point with its roadmap so far and they have already started selling their crypto exercise bike and NFT vouchers to the market. CALDANCE’s IDO/IEO fundraising is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. Around the same time, the project is aiming to take their governance token, CDT (Calorie Dance Token), online.

Future plans include partnerships with third-party fitness equipment brands, sports equipment catalog enhancements, and fitness content integration with virtual reality via Google Maps. While the initial response to the project has been favorable, it is expected to gain more attention with the second pre-sale campaign, app launch, and equipment deliveries to users. Overall, CALDANCE has been on a solid start to take the fitness2earn, GameFi, and SocialFi spaces by storm.

About CALDANCE

CALDANCE (Calorie Dance) is a blockchain-based fitness project which offers Web 2.0, Web 3.0, and fitness2earn products. Their aim is to reward fitness enthusiasts with crypto for exercising and burning calories. Users of the CALDANCE app can track their stats in real-time and progress towards their rewards as well as fitness goals. Also, the app allows users to withdraw their rewards to their crypto wallets.

The GameFi and SocialFi platform also allows users to participate in community events like competing with friends, daily quests, and tournaments to earn prizes. Their crypto exercise bike allows users to stay on top of their fitness game and provides real-time data to the CALDANCE app. The platform allows users to earn crypto rewards in the form of NFTs for fitness equipment vouchers, sports equipment, as well as virtual athlete characters.

