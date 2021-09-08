TL;DR Breakdown

• The crypto platform FTX to be the MBA official Exchange.

• FTX will kick off its crypto ad project at the NFL opener on September 9.

Cryptocurrency trading website FTX has tried to increase its audience in the United States by paying for a quality crypto ad campaign. The crypto exchange asked model Gisele Bündchen and soccer player Tom Brady for help to increase their users in the country.

The North American crypto platform plans to invest about $20 million in advertising that will start from Thursday, 9th of September, with Brady as a promoter. The Exchange is expected to expand its client list in the US with these advertisements.

FTX to kick off crypto ad campaign at NFL opening

FTX plans to have the best crypto ad campaign fueled by the NFL broadcast starting in October. The season will begin with the Tampa Bay game against Dallas, and in each segment, it is planned to include advertising for the crypto platform.

Brett Harrison, the FTX CEO, admits that his platform is just getting started in the digital marketplace. The crypto company wants to win customers’ trust, offer its services, and clarify its goals. All this happens while FTX competes with legendary US exchanges such as Kraken or Coinbase.

Harrison understands that they have to create the best advertising campaign to compete with the crypto market favorites. The sponsorship is important, so Harrison contacted the businesswoman and model Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.

Both Brady and Bundchen made a crypto ad titled “FTX. You In?” ” motivating crypto enthusiasts to use the trading platform. FTX also has an ace up its sleeve if the ad campaign isn’t as dominant as expected. Harrison, Exchange director, wants Fireman Ed to participate in the publicity, as well as Steph Curry, a famous basketball player.

Advertising for crypto exchanges increases

FTX seems to be taking advantage of sports games. The platform made a huge $135 million deal for the Miami Heat stadium to be called the FTX Arena.

To honor the agreement, the referees and the rest of the technical personnel in the MLB will use the logo that symbolizes the Exchange. The Exchange wants several enthusiasts in the United States to use it along with its crypto ad plan. FTX promises a renewed crypto space where absolutely everyone in North America can participate. The company has worked with the marketing agency DentsuMB so their plans can be completed.

FTX is not the only cryptocurrency company that has developed advertising campaigns or ask superstars for help. It was recently revealed that businesswoman and model Kim Kardashian signed a deal to promote Ethereum Max in the UK using her Instagram account.