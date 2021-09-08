TL: DR Breakdown

On the 4-hour skycoin price analysis chart, SKY/USD has traded in a tight range of $1.1 to $1.3, signaling low liquidity in the market.

Skycoin price analysis: General price overview

Yesterday, Skycoin traded in bearish momentum. In today’s early trading hours, the buyers came into the market in large numbers, outnumbering the sellers, causing a surge in SKY/USD price. The buyers did not dominate the market for long before the bears came in, pushing the prices upward.

Buyers were unhappy with the negative market trend, so they came into the market causing price surge to intraday highs of $1.3, where it faced bold resistance from the sellers who had dominated the market.

Skycoin movent in the daily price analysis chart: SKY/USD attempts to go above the highest price of the day

At the time of writing, Skycoin was trading at $1.25. The coin’s price is trapped in a trough with support at $1.22. Meanwhile, after falling into a wedge that dropped it to $1.11 on the four-hour chart, the DOGE/USD pair has resumed its ascent.

SKY/USD trading volumes have increased by 20 percent, adding the total trading volumes to $1.2 billion. Even though the market dominance is at 0.00 percent, the skycoin total capitalization stands out at 25 billion, ranking the coin 686 in the overall market.

Skycoin four-hour price analysis chart:

The price has been in moderate momentum on the four-price analysis chart. The bearish trend aims to break the daily resistance and dip further in the next 24 hours.

The RSI indicator is lying on the oversold region with signs of going towards the zero mark, suggesting the market will continue being bearish in the subsequent trading sessions.

The Balance of Power (BoP) indicator indicates that sellers have overwhelmed the buyers making SKY/USD trade in a bearish market trend.

The red signal line has crossed below the Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), indicating that the market is trading in a slight bearish momentum. In addition, the short red bars on the moving average convergence divergence indicator are more than the green ones; this is an indication of the bearish trend.

Skycoin price analysis: Conclusion

The 4-hour Skycoin price analysis chart traded in a tight range of $1.1 to $1.3, signaling low liquidity in the market. Bulls seem to be strategizing to reverse the bear trend that has dominated the SKY/USD market on the daily price analysis chart. If bulls get strong support, the price will surpass the intraday highs in the next 24 hours.

