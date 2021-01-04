TL;DR Breakdown

BTC price prediction expects healthy correction toward $28,000

Bearish plummet sees BTC price drop more than 10 percent

Volatility shows steep incline as price falls more than $4000 in value

Some support found around the $30,000 mark

If the $26,000 support level is broken – BTC price may drop to lows of $23,000

BTC price has seen an overwhelming journey through the festive period in December. What was thought to be a seemingly endless bull run has finally seen a healthy price correction dropping BTC price from highs of almost $35,000 to lows of $28,000.

As retail and corporate businesses delved into the store of value that is Bitcoin, we saw BTC price soar beyond all expectations and hit over $35,000. Despite this wonderous sky-bound climb, the calm before the storm has finally ended.

At the time of writing, BTC price is $30,170 – down almost nine percent on the opening price of the day.

