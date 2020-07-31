A new collaboration between privacy-focused internet provider Brave Browser and Japanese crypto exchange BitFlyer would enable Japanese users to soon be able to earn Basic Attention Token (BAT) by viewing Brave ads.

According to the announcement, Japanese users would be able to earn BAT by watching ads on the Brave browser through the new partnership.

Expressing his excitement with the collaboration with Brave Browser Kumihiro Mine, president of BitFlyer, said the partnership would serve as a model case for new possibilities for digital currency, and not just as an investment option.

Even those who have not been exposed to cryptocurrency will feel more familiar with them by increasing the opportunities to own and use cryptocurrency through the Brave browser, he added.

Brave Browser, Bitflyer Integrated Wallet

It’s worth noting that recently BitFlyer listed BAT on its platform, and to strengthen its cooperation further. It disclosed that it would start developing a crypto asset wallet for Brave browser users. Although, both firms announced that the wallet is under development and is slated to launch November 2020.

Notably, the wallet, dubbed “Integrated Wallet,” will allow users to trade, as well as receive BAT as a reward. However, although several exchanges in Japan support BAT, regulations prevent users in the country from earning BAT by viewing ads.

Instead, Japanese users can earn BAT Points, but these can’t be exchanged to BAT other cryptocurrencies or even the Japanese yen.

Additionally, the partnership would allow Japanese Brave users also to be able to buy or sell BAT on BitFlyer as well as tip BAT to publishers and content creators.

Currently, BAT is listed on several exchanges, including BitFlyer, Binance, Coinbase Pro, and Gemini.

Other Brave Browser news

In related news, Brave recently teamed up with Guardian to bring a virtual private network (VPN) directly to Brave’s iOS browser. Brave explained that the initiative would protect users from data, location, and mail beacon tracking along with protecting browsing data like a typical VPN.

It’s important to note that Brave Browser has committed a lot of resources into creating access for users to crypto-related activities. Apart from its partnership with Binance, cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has said it would add support for Brave Browser’s BAT token.

Notably, the firm currently has over 15 million monthly active users and over 700,000 verified publishers, and although Google Chrome boasts billions of users around the world, Brave is closing the gap daily.