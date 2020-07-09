Brave, the privacy-focused web browser, has partnered with Japan’s largest digital currency exchange, bitFlyer, to develop a new cryptocurrency wallet for Brave browser users. It is hoped that the planned Brave crypto wallet will enable more reward opportunities for browser users in Japan.

Japan largest exchange partner Brave

Per the announcement on Thursday, bitFlyer informed that its partnership to develop the Brave crypto wallet was reached with Brave’s subsidiary, known as Brave Software International SEZC. In this course, the cryptocurrency exchange has become Brave’s first partner in the crypto asset wallet space in Japan.

Although both companies failed to provide in-depth information about the planned Brave crypto wallet today, bitFlyer mentioned that the partnership would boost its cooperation with the privacy-focused browser even further. More details are to be shared on July 30th, during an event that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Will Brave crypto wallet enable BAT reward for Japanese users?

Notably, the Brave browser rewards its users with its native cryptocurrency dubbed BAT (Basic Attention Token) by participating in some activities on the browser. However, users in Japan are unable to earn BAT amid the regulation in the country, which prohibits them from earning and trading the token. Instead, they are rewarded with BAP (Basic Attention Token Points).

Thus, it is assumed that the Brave crypto wallet will enable more options for Japanese users, once it launches. Arguably, the cryptocurrency wallet might bring the users closer to BAT, by allowing them to exchange BAP for BAT or somewhat will enable them to earn the main cryptocurrency, BAT.

A spokesperson for the privacy-focused web browser commented:

At this point, we are using ‘points’ to reward users, but there are some limits. [Through the partnership], we think it may be possible to go beyond that.

While the major intents of cryptocurrency wallet remain unclear per se, both companies also plan to launch marketing campaigns to promote crypto and blockchain awareness.