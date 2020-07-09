The EOS price line abruptly fell towards the $2.62 level on 9th July. At the time of writing, EOS traded at $2.626 US Dollars.

1-Day EOS price analysis (9th July)

EOS price chart by Trading View

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved to a high of 95.82 at 06:40 GMT. This means that the cryptocurrency was highly overbought at the time. At 15:00 GMT, the RSI indicator fell to 24.21, which shows that the coin was oversold at the time.

The coin traded at the $2.68 mark at the start, after which it moved towards the $2.64 level by 03:00 GMT. The cryptocurrency traded near $2.62 towards the end of the day.

What’s next for EOS price?

Irfan Ali is a TradingView analyst who is of the opinion that the EOSUSD pair will exhibit a breakout from the triangle pattern.

EOS price chart by Trading View

The analyst drew an ascending trendline below the EOSUSD pair, which has led the cryptocurrency towards the resistance of the triangle. Previously, the price has slipped below the triangle pattern on 26th June. If the price line moves above the triangle pattern, Irfan believes that it will move towards the $3.11 mark.

The diamond trading pattern for EOS

Zion Coins is another TradingView analyst who has highlighted a diamond trading pattern for the EOSUSD pair on the 1D chart.

EOS price chart by Trading View

The analyst believes that the EOSUSD pair will see an uptrend towards the resistance level of the diamond pattern, as per the idea, EOS will move to complete this pattern.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.