Blockchain-based fantasy soccer outfit, Sorare, has announced that it has raised $4 million in a recent seed funding carried out.

Giving the full details of how the investment round went, the Blockchain-based fantasy soccer company said it received substantial investments from Fabric Ventures and an ex-player of the German national team, Andre Schurrle.

The main dealing of the company is to provide unique trading cards that represent players digitally with the use of Ethereum blockchain. Furthermore, Sorare said that the cards could be traded amongst users as it allows everyone to compete in a competition.

Giving insight to how the competition is, Sorare noted that each user was equipped with five player cards which are used to enter into a competition every week to win amazing prices.

Blockchain-based fantasy soccer company partners with MLS and K League

Alongside the news of the investment that the blockchain-based fantasy soccer company has enjoyed, they announced that American football league, MLS and South Korean league would be present in its platform henceforth due to their recent partnerships.

Giving his review, the CEO of Sorare, Nicolas Julia, announced that the partnerships of both firms had brought massive success to their blockchain gaming platform. The CEO said in the weeks that followed after the partnerships, and they witnessed nothing less than 3,500 sign-ups.

Users can choose from many players on the platform

According to the conditions of the agreement, about 700 MLS players would be present on the Blockchain-based fantasy soccer platform.

The platform presently boasts of players from high calibre European leagues such as Juventus as well as players in the K-League.

Furthermore, the CEO says the platform has nothing less than 3,500 active users with their sales in June skyrocketing in the process. He positioned that even with the pause on football on the global scene, the firm still enjoyed staggering patronage.