Bitcoin price has been unable to break past the $9120 mark in the part 24-hours despite heavy thrashing across the line. The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC fell by a good margin in the past 72-hours.

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

Bitcoin price managed to break past the $9120 threshold thrice during the last 24-hours while the days low was recorded at midnight GMT at $9046.16.

Bitcoin price movement: What to expect?

Bitcoin analyst on Trading View Trading Shot believes that the cryptocurrency would be consolidating throughout the month of July. The fact of the matter that the cryptocurrency price is moving in the pattern as mentioned.

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

Trading Shot explains that “the recent volatility and inability to make a new high and break above the $10500 Resistance, have made me look again on the wider Bitcoin charts.”

He explains that the one week chart in particular and the comparison of the current period shows a massive consolidation movement in action that can continue till the end of July. He furthers that a bullish run can be initiated at the end of July.

Given the fact that Bitcoin price has often changed course from the trading analysts’ view cautious movement is advised as always.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.