On the 13th of June, Bitcoin price showed ruffled price movements about the $9440 mark. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $9345.71 — $9500.00. Rocket Bomb, the crypto analyst, discussed multiple scenarios for BTC’s upcoming trends.

1-Day Bitcoin price analysis (13th June)

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 13th of June, the trading pair was observed near the $9472 mark. The cryptocurrency showcased a disheveled set of price movements for the day’s trade while it was seen trading at $9460.91 US Dollars at the time of writing.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that Bitcoin was oversold at 20:00 GMT when the technical indicator stood at 23.30.

Bitcoin price movement; what’s next?

Rocket Bomb is a TradingView analyst who suggested multiple scenarios that the BTCUSD pair may take next.

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

As observed in the hourly chart above, the analyst is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency would either rollback towards the rising trendline (purple), or it would see an uptrend across the $9800 mark.

If the cryptocurrency moves towards the trend line, it would fall to the $9250 level. As per the analyst, the bearish move is more likely, and it has a 49% chance of playing, while the bullish move has a 44% chance to come into play. While any sideways movements have a 6% chance to take place.

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

While discussing the BTCUSD pair’s movement on the daily chart, Rocket Bomb mentioned that to better understand the cryptocurrency’s movement, traders should look at the rising trend line drawn in the chart below.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.