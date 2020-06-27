The Bitcoin price line moved towards the $9100 mark on the 26th of June. Some crypto analysts on TradingView are of the opinion that the cryptocurrency king Bitcoin BTC will see an uptrend soon.

1-Day Bitcoin price analysis (26th June)

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was observed trading at $9135.52 US Dollars.

Bitcoin price movement, what to expect?

Rocket Bomb, the TradingView analyst, has drawn a triangular trading pattern for BTCUSD’s trading trend from 2017 to 2020. The analyst has shown that the cryptocurrency traded under a trend line, which is shown as a continuously declining slope in the idea chart below.

Since the 30th of April 2020, the cryptocurrency appears to have broken above the declining trendline. At this point, the cryptocurrency king trades above the $9100 mark.

This breakout above the trendline appears to be the reason behind the analyst’s belief that BTC is still in the bullish side of the market.

Bitcoin price movement on ascending triangle pattern

Lingrid is another TradingView analyst who believes that BTC price will see an uptrend that will lead the cryptocurrency above the $9800 mark.

On the 3H chart, the analyst highlighted the buy zones which have allowed the cryptocurrency to see an uptrend while being supported by a strong support line after the mid of March until now. The analyst highlighted that the BTCUSD pair touched the upper boundary of this ascending triangle trading pattern.

For now, BTC appears to be in a buy zone, and as per this idea, the cryptocurrency is expected to uptrend towards the $9800 mark.

