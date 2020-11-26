TL:DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price prediction – reaches lows of $16,250

BTC price swift recovery to $17,000 levels

Micro-perspective looks bleak, but macro indicates bullish

Volatility remains consistent since March 2020

Resistance level found at $19,500

Bitcoin price prediction: current price/trend

Bitcoin (BTC) price plummeted today and currently sits at $17,157 – down 10 percent on the day at the time of writing. Still sitting on his throne, the king of crypto may yet see another thrust towards the $19,500 resistance level, but first, another fall may be on the horizon.

Bitcoin price prediction: 1-day overview

It should be immediately noted that the day started with a 76-degree descending trendline straight towards $16,500 by 3:00 AM GMT. This sudden drop took BTC price from highs of $18,400 down to lows of $16,500 in less than three hours.

Reviewing Coinmarketcap’s data, almost all top 100 cryptos have taken a steep dive towards bearish activity within the last 24 hours. This drop in prices follows the Trump administration suggestions of a rushed plan set to clamp down on self-hosted crypto wallets – essentially preventing an individual from holding their own crypto.

Last week we heard rumors that the U.S. Treasury and Secretary Mnuchin were planning to rush out some new regulation regarding self-hosted crypto wallets before the end of his term. I'm concerned that this would have unintended side effects, and wanted to share those concerns. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) November 25, 2020

Bitcoin price prediction: 1-month chart

Bollinger Bands (BBs) indicate BTC price was consistently set to break beyond the highlighted resistance level but has since tumbled below the BBs Basis mid-line. This may be a simple reaction to recent news, but recovery may be staggered now on the rise back towards $19,500.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests consistent bullish momentum through the month, but a slight dip towards bearish can be seen as we approach the 26th of November. This could be a blip on the journey up or a sign of bearish activity to follow into early December. It is, as of yet, too soon to tell.

Bitcoin price prediction: volatility levels

BTC/USD price volatility levels have remained standard – set at a Historical Volatility (HV) level of 92.51. Except for March this year, Bitcoin has show volatility within the the boundaries of 120 HV to 15 HV. In comparison to many other cryptocurrencies, this HV range could be considered relatively stable, but not at all predictable – in lieu of March 2020’s hike to 230 HV.

Bitcoin price prediction: 1-year overview

Like the tide, the MACD indicator shows a continuous wave of bullish and bearish alternating activity. Bearish waves can be seen to be progressively shorter and less dramatic as BTC price surges towards new-found heights of $19,000. The concern now is whether the bearish wave ahead will mirror the bullish heights of November.

