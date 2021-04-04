TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s Bitcoin price prediction is bullish as the market has found support around $57,000 and rejects further downside. If BTC/USD moves above $58,000, we should see another push higher over the following days.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The crypto market is in the red today. Market leaders – Bitcoin and Ethereum both are down by more than 2.5 percent. The worst performance is seen by Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), and Tezos (XTZ), which are down 5-6 percent. Filecoin (FIL), which saw a strong downside yesterday, has moved counter to the overall market and is up by 7 percent.

Bitcoin price prediction: Bitcoin rejects $60,000 again, retraces to $57,000

BTC/USD opened at $57,094 today after a strong bearish move overnight pushed the market to retest $57,000 support from the $60,000 resistance

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

BTC/USD moved in a range of $57,168 – $59,980 after a strong push lower overnight increased the volatility for the past 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 18 percent and totals $61.2 billion. Market cap stands at $1.09 trillion, meaning a market dominance of 56.77 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart – BTC finds support at $57,000

On the 4-hour chart, BTC/USD has posted a bullish rejection candle earlier this morning after the price briefly dipped below $57,000. If the support at $57,000 continues holding, we should see another attempt to move higher over the next 24 hours, as bulls are waiting for the break of the $60,000 mark.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, Bitcoin continues being bullish for the past week. After strong retracement in the middle of March, support was finally found at the $51,000 mark. From there, the Bitcoin price action paused for a day as it prepared for a reversal. On the 26th of March, BTC/USD started rallying and quickly moved back above the $54,000 mark, which previously acted as strong support.

Over the following days, Bitcoin set several higher local highs and lows, resulting in a move towards the $60,000 major resistance level. As soon as BTC/USD approached this level, a decrease in bullish momentum was seen as the market slowed down and eventually started consolidating around $59,000.

After several days of sideways movement, the Bitcoin price broke lower yesterday, resulting in the $57,000 previous support/resistance level being retested. As of now, it holds the market from further downside, with a bullish rejection candle posted earlier today.

Therefore, we expect Bitcoin to move higher over the next hours as it attempts to first move above the $58,000 resistance. Once BTC/USD breaks above it, we should see it quickly rally towards the $60,000, which, if broken, would be a very bullish signal for the upcoming month.

Once the $60,000 mark is broken, we will likely see BTC quickly jump to test the all-time high of $62,000, after which there are no more clear resistance levels ahead, and Bitcoin could freely move much higher over the following days.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Conclusion

Bitcoin price prediction is bullish as the market has rejected further downside around $57,000. Therefore, we expect the market to push higher later today and move back above minor resistance around $58,000. From there, we expect another attempt to move above the $60,000 next week.

