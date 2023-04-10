logo
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Rallies to $28,284 as Bulls Dominate the Market

  • Bitcoin price analysis shows a bullish trend after a brief period of stability.
  • The BTC token has been trading in the $27,828 to $28,532 range for the last 24 hours.
  • BTC/USD is currently bullish, above $28,000, with the token showing positive momentum.

The most recent Bitcoin price analysis is in favour of the bulls for the day as the price has increased further, and the market is showing positive sentiment toward the crypto pair. The price has been under the bearish shadow for a few hours on yesterday’s trading section, but the coin is maintaining its price levels, yet today a recovery in price value is being observed.

image 183
Cryptocurrencies price heat map: Coin 360

The green candlestick on the price chart is marking a bullish price movement, and the BTC/USD value has increased up to the $28,284 mark, with a gain of over 0.9 per cent in the past  24 hours. The current market sentiment is positive, and the overall market trend is still in favour of the bulls.

Bitcoin price analysis 24-hour chart:  BTC surges as the bullish trend continues

The one-day Bitcoin price analysis confirms an increasing trend for the day, as the bulls have been maintaining their lead for the past few hours. The green candlestick is an indication of the rise in price as a result of the continuation of the bullish momentum, and the BTC/USD value has now reached $28,284 after gaining significantly during the last 24 hours.

The buying pressure is increasing, with the trading volume also increasing to $12 billion, and it has gained more than 27 per cent in 24 hours. The market capitalization of the coin is also increasing and currently stands at $547 billion. Additionally, the circulating supply of the coin is currently totalling 19 million BTC, and the overall market trend is still in favour of the bulls.

Further recovery is possible in the coming days if the bullish efforts remain consistent. The moving average (MA) value for the cryptocurrency is now at $28,105, just below the price level.

image 180
BTC/USD 1-day chart, source: TradingView

The volatility has been high as the Bollinger bands are covering more areas now. The Bollinger Bands Indicator shows the following values for today; the upper value is at $28,776, whereas the lower value is at $27,158. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the lower neutral range and has been trading at index 60.80; the indicator hints at low momentum from the bullish side.

Bitcoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indicators

The 4-hour Bitcoin price analysis shows the price has been progressing slowly for the past few hours, and an increasing trend was observed in the last four hours as well. The latest upwards trend has improved the cryptocurrency value up to the $28,284 mark after a small correction observed at the start of the trading session.

However, bulls have successfully recovered the corrected amount and are covering the range further upwards. The price is trading below its moving average value of $28,169, and the overall market sentiment is still positive as there are more buyers than sellers in the current market trend.

image 182
BTC/USD 4-hour chart, source: TradingView

The RSI is showing an upward curve with an increase in the buying interest, which is a positive sign for Bitcoin. The Bollinger bands are expanding, indicating an increase in price volatility. The upper Bollinger band value is at $28,383, whereas the lower Bollinger band value is at $27,752.

Bitcoin price analysis conclusion

Overall, the technical indicators are pointing towards a bullish trend for Bitcoin, and further recovery is expected as long as the bulls remain in control of the market. The next level for BTC/USD to break lies at the $28,532 resistance mark, where there is a possibility that the market could move up to $29,000.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
