News
Bitcoin
Binance
Ripple
Ethereum
Cardano
Dogecoin
DeFi
NFT
ETFs
Price Predictions
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Cardano
XRP
Dogecoin
Litecoin
Bitcoin Cash
Chainlink
Ethereum Classic
VeChain
Tron
EOS
CRO
Algorand
Zcash
Holochain
Zilliqa
Digibyte
Dent
KIN
MATIC
WRX
SHIB
UNI
DOT
BNB
SUSHI
AAVE
CAKE
ENJ
WINK
Solana
PIVX
Voyager
Avalanche
Dentacoin
Ardor
LCX
VIBE
TRAC
STEEM
XYO
BAX
TRB
CRO
REQ
Loopring
Decentraland
Cosmos
Learn
Crypto 101
Crypto Wallets
Crypto Investing
Crypto Mining
Regulation
Research
Scams
Technology
Blockchain Gaming
Metaverse
  • Lapin Lapin
  • - April 18, 2022
  • 2 mins read

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC breaks $39,200, spikes lower again

Bitcoin Price analysis 2022-04-18

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • BTC/USD spiked to $38,600 overnight.
  • Reaction higher seen over the past hours.

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect further downside to follow after a strong spike lower and a quick reaction higher since midnight. Likely BTC/USD will move to est even further downside as selling pressure is still strong.

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC breaks $39,200, spikes lower again 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has declined substantially over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, trades at a 2.78 percent loss, while Ethereum has a more substantial 4.96 percent loss. The rest of the top altcoins follow with similar results.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Bitcoin drops to test further downside

BTC/USD traded in a range of $38,696.19 to $40,484.17, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has spiked by 71.65 percent, totaling $29.18 billion, while the total market cap trades at $746.47 billion, resulting in a dominance of 40.87 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart: BTC reacts higher

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Bitcoin price briefly testing the upside as sellers take a pause before further attempting to push the market lower.

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC breaks $39,200, spikes lower again
BTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin price action saw consolidation during the second half of last week. New low was set at $39,200 on the 11 April, with the following retracement pushing to $41,500.

Further in the week, both higher local low and lower local high were set, indicating consolidation. Recovery did not follow, leading to more selling returning by the end of the weekend.

Right after midnight, the Bitcoin price action reached a new low at $38,600. Quick reaction higher quickly followed to $39,500 and was met with strong rejection. Therefore, selling should soon return, leading BTC/USD even lower over the next days.

Bitcoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen another strong spike lower and a slight reaction higher since yesterday. Likely BTC/USD is now ready to continue even lower and look to test the $38,000 mark next.

While waiting for Bitcoin to move further, see our articles on Web3 Startups, How to buy Terra, and How to stake Algorand.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: ADA breaks consolidation, drops to $0.83
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA stagnates after rejection at $0.97 resistance
17 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA drops to $0.945 as bears out rule sluggish bullish momentum
14 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA/USD set to break below the daily support at $0.90
13 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA retraces from the $1.0 resistance as market sentiment turns red
12 April, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu payments are available on the AMC mobile app
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
MetaMask warns iOS users about phishing attacks
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Kazakhstan plans to implement a new tax system for Bitcoin miners
17 April, 2022
2 mins read
Elon Musk and Justin Sun offer to buy Twitter
14 April, 2022
2 mins read
Indian traders frustrated over UPI deposit suspension
14 April, 2022
2 mins read

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us