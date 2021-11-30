TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we saw upside rejected after a quick rally today. Therefore, BTC/USD is not yet ready to set higher highs, and we will likely see more downside tested over the next 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has seen mixed results over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, declined by 2.29 percent, while Ethereum gained 3.55 percent. Terra (LUNA) was the top performer, with a gain of 12 percent.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Bitcoin retests $59,000 previous high, quickly rejects lower

BTC/USD traded in a range of $56,375.16 – $58,879.67, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 19.75 percent, totaling $39.4 billion, while the total market cap trades around $1.08 trillion, resulting in market dominance of 41.17 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart: BTC looks to test downside again

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Bitcoin price action returning towards previous support over the last hours, likely leading to another retest of the $56,000 support.

Bitcoin price has traded in a clear bearish momentum for most of November. After a quick spike higher on the 8th of November, a new all-time high was set at $69,000. From there, BTC/USD saw a strong reversal over the next week.

Almost 20 percent were lost until strong support was finally found at $56,000 on the 19th of November. After a brief retracement, the support got retested again on the 23rd of November.

Meanwhile, further lower highs were set, indicating a bearish market structure still in play. This gave the momentum for bears to finally break another lower low to $53,500 last Friday.

After some consolidation over the weekend, the Bitcoin price saw a quick reaction higher overnight to Monday. Initially, the $58,280 mark was reached, with further higher highs reached with quick spikes higher over the last 24 hours.

Ultimately, the $59,000 previous high was not broken, meaning that another wave lower should follow over the next days.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we saw the $59,000 resistance reject the market lower over the past hours. Therefore, BTC/USD is still not ready to break previous highs, likely leading to more downside later this week.

