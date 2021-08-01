TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as further upside was rejected overnight and bullish momentum has been lost. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to move lower early next week and attempted to establish another higher low.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market traded with mixed results over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has remained flat with a small loss of 5 percent, while Ethereum has gained almost 6 percent. Polkadot (DOT) is among the best performers, with a gain of 14.8 percent.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Bitcoin retests the $42,500 mark

BTC/USD traded in a range of $41,110.83 – $42,541.68, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 29.7 percent and totals $22.89 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $776.5 billion, resulting in market dominance of 47.11 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart: BTC ready to retrace?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Bitcoin price action rejecting further upside which should lead towards a retracement early next week.

Bitcoin price action continued to rally this week after a swing low was established around $29,000. From there, BTC/USD broke past the several-week descending resistance trendline and spiked above $35,000 resistance.

This price action development resulted in a gain of over 45 percent, with the previous several-month high of $41,000 broken on Friday. Yesterday, Bitcoin price rallied further and reached the $42,500 mark.

From the $42,500 mark, Bitcoin retraced to retest $41,000 resistance turned support. Overnight, another attempt to push above $42,500 was made. However, any further upside was quickly rejected, and BTC/USD returned to the $41,000 support.

Therefore, we can assume that Bitcoin price action has lost its bullish momentum again, and a retracement is needed early next week. Most likely, we will see another higher low set above the $39,000 price area. From there, BTC/USD should rally once again and try to reach further upside.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as further upside could not be set overnight. Therefore, BTC/USD is expected to move back below the $41,000 support and likely establish another higher low above the $38,000 mark.

