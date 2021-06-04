TL;DR Breakdown

BTC tested $40,000 yesterday.

Support found at $36,000.

Next resistrance at $42,000.

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as the market retraced to retest the $36,000 support and currently prepares to push higher. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to set a higher high over the weekend and push towards the next major resistance at $47,000.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost 5.45 percent while Ethereum is sown by 7.25 percent. The rest of the altcoins coins follow this pattern of bearish price action.

BTC/USD opened at $39,248 after a bullish close yesterday. Since then the market has retraced to the $36,000 mark as the market prepares to set another higher low from which to move higher.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

BTC/USD traded in a range of $36,322 – $39,478, indicating a mild volatility. 24 hour trading volume has increased by 9.33 percent and totals $38.9 billion. The total market cap trades around $688.7 billion, resulting in a market dominance of 42 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart – Bitcoin retests $36,000

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the market retrace over the last hours and establish support at the $36,000 mark. From there, we expect the Bitcoin price action to move higher and reach the $42,000 mark.

The overall market starts to turn bullish again after a consolidation in an increasingly tighter range over the past weeks. Since the Bitcoin price action could not move any lower and several higher lows have were set, we expect BTC to start moving higher next week.

Currently the closest resistance is located around the $40,000 mark, which when broken, should lead to a higher high set above $42,000. From there, the Bitcoin price structure will turn increasingly bullish and look to breach the previous swing high at $60,000.

However, if the current support at $36,000 breaks, we will likely see the BTC/USD price structure struggle further over the next few days before another attempt to move higher is set.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish as the market moved higher over the past days and retraced to set a higher low overnight. Therefore, we can expect BTC/USD to move above the next target at $42,000 over the weekend.

