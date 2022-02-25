TL;DR Breakdown

A rise in the price of Bitcoin is on the horizon.

Ethereum is making development, but it is lagging behind the rest of the market.

Avalanche soars 15 percent higher.

The cryptomarket manages to tackle setback within a day

The Russian and Ukraine conflict has made a significant impact on the crypto market just like the stock market. The market cap dropped really low yesterday pertaining to the war situation between the two aforementioned countries.

The crypto market cap now stands at $1.7 trillion, up by a total of 3% during the previous day. The neckline of a head and shoulders pattern is a source of anxiety for both bulls and bears equally.

A rise in the price of Bitcoin is on the horizon

Bitcoin fell below $35k yesterday but as of today, Bitcoin price is bullish. Bitcoin’s market price increased from $34k to $39k today. This leads to investors scratching their heads about understanding the market dynamics.

Source Coinmarketcap

There has been a 9.87 percent gain in Bitcoin’s market value in the past hour. The estimated trade volume is $37 billion dollars. The market cap amounts to $744 billion.

Ethereum is making development

It’s well-known that Ethereum and Bitcoin share a market pace, and this hour has shown an increase in Ethereum’s market value. In the previous hour, Ethereum has recovered and surpassed $2,700 with a gain of 9.2 percent.

Source Coinmarketcap

To put that in perspective, Ethereum now has a market cap of $332 billion and a price of $2700. It has an estimated trading volume of $21 billion.

There has been a gradual but steady recovery from the recent setback, and it seems that Ethereum will touch new highs if the market continues to be optimistic

Avalanche soars 15 percent higher

In the year 2021, the cryptocurrency Avalanche saw the most growth. It has been one of the greatest altcoins in 2022. As a result, it has risen to the position of tenth-largest cryptocurrency worldwide. Avalanche has seen a 15.17 percent growth in the past hour, which gives encouragement to newcomers.

Source Coinmarketcap

Avalanche’s live price is now $77.78, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,437,183,910. Avalanche has gained 10.56 percent with a live market capitalization of $19,115,759,850 USD.

TERRA is up by more than 16%

The rise and fall of altcoins like TERRA are characterized by highs and lows. TERRA’s image in the market has been greatly impacted by the creation of tiny contracts, although it is still astonishing to find the pace.

Source Coinmarketcap

TERRA now has a market value of $25 billion, a gain of 15.77% in the last recent hour. The 24-hour trading volume is expected to be $4.8 billion.

Final Thoughts

There has been a 3% increase in the previous day’s worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization to $1.81 trillion dollars. Last week saw a total trading volume of $155 billion in bitcoin.

As a result of the other macroeconomic risk factors, including increasing inflation and quantitative tightening, the ‘new normal’ for 2022 is expected to be increased volatility.

After the Ukraine crisis, there was a resurgence in interest in bitcoin assets. As a consequence of the rise in the stock market, investors’ appetite for risk migrated to digital tokens. The worst isn’t gone yet, but it’s still too early to tell everyone to be extra cautious with their money.