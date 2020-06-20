Bitcoin Cash price observed a drop below the $231 mark on 19th June. Crypto analysts on TradingView believe that the BCH price will fall on its charts soon, and an upward price run shall follow this fall in the cryptocurrency’s price.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis (19th June)

The BCHUSD drew a downward slope at the beginning of 19th June. At the time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) touched the bottom at 24.71.

BCH price was seen falling below the $231 mark, after which the trajectory regained its height on the charts and moved towards the $235 mark. At the time of writing, BCH was priced at $233.51 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash price dump to $180?

All My Pips is a TradingView analyst who has shown a triangle pattern forming above the $180 mark.

The analyst believes that the price is currently stuck under the triangle, while the BCHUSD pair is looking towards a price dump soon. All My Pips suggests that if the price dump occurs, the cryptocurrency will fall towards the $180 level, followed by a long trade pattern towards the $480 level as its price target.

Bitcoin Cash: what’s next?

Pidnuze is another TradingView analyst who is of the opinion that BCH will see a price fall next.

The analyst has drawn the price target price at $225 level. As per the idea, the cryptocurrency will turn bearish and hit the $225 mark before turning bullish. Should the fall complete, the BCHUSD pair will move to a high near the $260 level.

