Bitcoin price price prediction expects a rise towards $530.

Strong resistance currently lies at the $480 mark.

Strong support currently lies at the $440 mark.

The Bitcoin Cash price prediction by Project Syndicate suggests the cryptocurrency will go long towards the $528 mark after completing its ongoing short entry. The analyst’s idea shows a Gartley bullish for the BCHUSD pair with a target price above the $540 level.

On the 21st of January, the Bitcoin Cash price observed continued bearishness where it fell to the $440 level. The crypto asset has been looking bearish over the past few days while it observed a fall of over $70 on the 20th and the 21st of January.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis

Bitcoin Cash price prediction chart by Trading View

Bitcoin Cash price has been descending over the past two days. The cryptocurrency’s price has fallen towards the $440 level on the 21st of January. The BCH price approached the day’s high of $499.99, whereas the lowest price was $434.21. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash is priced at $452.23 with a market cap of $8,431,286,880.61.

The market sentiment for the BCHUSD pair shows a selling indication for the cryptocurrency. Out of 28 technicals, ten are in the neutral zone, ten in the selling indication, whereas eight are under a buy signal. Nine Oscillators are neutral, while two are under a selling indication. We see eight moving averages in favor of a selling indication; one stands neutral, while eight are in the buying indication.

On the 1D time frame, BCH price has slipped below the midline of the Bollinger bands at $475. If the bearish momentum continues, the price should fall towards the $365 level, where the lower Bollinger band value is situated.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction: What to expect?

The Trading View analyst Project Syndicate suggests that the cryptocurrency’s price will enter a short-term position and fall towards the $442 to $425 range. The Bitcoin Cash price prediction shows that this range on the short position is a good buying zone for the long-term with a target price above $528.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction chart by Project Syndicate

The chart shows a Gartley bullish pattern played on the 21st of January with a drop towards the $440 mark. The cryptocurrency is expected to see bulls after hitting the bottom of the setup at $425. The harmonic pattern is a bullish indicator, and the price should rise towards $528, with gains up to 25 percent are likely. In this Bitcoin Cash price prediction, the analyst suggested buyers find an entry level between the $425 to $442 buy zone.

Analyst Mycotoxin believes that the BCH price targets the $822 and $1784 resistances up next. The Bitcoin Cash price prediction depicts a bullish asset if the cryptocurrency tests and breaks above the $582 level.

Trading View analyst Joker Bit believes that the BCH price broke out of a big falling trend line in Q4 2020. The analyst expects the cryptocurrency to follow an ascending curve and reach its new all-time high during 2021 and 2022. Per the Bitcoin Cash price prediction, the cryptocurrency should cross the $30000 level in this bullish long-term. The MACD looks bullish on the 1W time frame, with the RSI varying near the overbought region.

