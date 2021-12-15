TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin cash price prediction appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is $609.

The stongest support is $411.

Bitcoin cash price prediction reveals that the market is currently following a bearish movement, with the price of BCH at $422. On December 13, 2021, the BTC/USD reached 453 before experiencing a decline, which dropped to $436. The price kept significantly declining on the same day until it went to $416 on December 14, 2021. The price has fluctuated since then and keeps rising and falling. On December 15, 2021, the rose to $441 only to fall again and is currently on $422

BCH/USD 4-hour price prediction: market trend fluctuates between bullish and bearish

Bitcoin cash price prediction for 4-hours reveals that the market’s volatility is increasing slowly. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is $459, which serves as the strongest resistance. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is $411, which serves as the strongest support. The BCH/USD price appeared to be moving over the curve of the Moving Average but only to soon move under it, shifting from a bullish to a bearish trend.

BCH/USD 4-hour price chart source: Trading view

Observing the Bitcoin cash price prediction chart, we see that the Relative Strength Index is 39. This means the BCH assets are slightly on the undervalued extreme. The market’s volatility increase might signify that the value of the assets may increase, although it also increases the unpredictability of the market trend. The bulls will have to come strongly to capture the market and raise the price.

Bitcoin cash price prediction for 1-day: strong bearish dynamics

Bitcoin cash price prediction reveals that the market’s volatility is decreasing slowly. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is $609, which serves as the strongest resistance and the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is $384, which serves as the strongest support. The BCH/USD price is observed to be moving under the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish trend.

BCH/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) can be seen to be 32. This means that the BCH assets are on the undervalued extreme. The market is being dominated by the bears who have a good grip on it and will keep dominating it until the bulls come with all they have got.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction Conclusion: BCH/USD faces devaluation

The conclusion of the Bitcoin cash pricing forecast shows that the observations made on the current behavior BCH show that it is following a trend of decline. BCH/USD struggles at the $465 mark; the price reached $463 on December 12, 2021.

Chart analysis shows bearish momentum. It is predicted that Bitcoin Cash may be further reduced if the bears continue to dominate the market; if this continues, we can see a drop in prices up to $410.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.