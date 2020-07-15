The Bitcoin Cash price kept striding towards the $226 mark on the 15th of July. Project Syndicate, the crypto analyst from TradingView, expects the BCHUSD pair to pump towards the $260 mark.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 15th of July, the cryptocurrency’s price was observed near the $231 mark, and it experienced an abrupt drop towards the $228 level. The BCHUSD pair can be seen trading in jugged moves, which led towards the $226 mark as the day’s trade proceeded towards its end. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash traded at $226.74 US Dollars.

What to expect from the Bitcoin Cash price?

Project Syndicate is a TradingView analyst who discussed the BCHUSD pair’s trend on the 8-Hour chart.

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The analyst suggests the traders that they buy low, near the $207 to $209 region. Currently, BCH appears to be under a downtrend, while the analyst expects it to show a price reversal near the $207 and $209 price levels.

Project Syndicate discussed this trading pattern as a strong pattern setting up for a pump. A speculative XABCD pattern was highlighted by the trading pair in their chart that is shown above. The target price has been placed with over 20% gains.

For this trade, the stop-loss order is placed at $200 US Dollars, while the target price is at $260 US Dollars. If this idea comes into play, Bitcoin Cash is expected to see a 25% increase in its price.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.