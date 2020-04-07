The BTCUSD pair assumed a bullish character for the 6th of April, just as the altcoins move up on their price charts. The cryptocurrency moved across the $259 mark. The coin traded between the $228.0 and $260.0 levels on the chart.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (6th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency began the day’s trade with a trading value above the $232 level. The cryptocurrency saw a continuous uptrend over the price chart for the 6th of April. The coin gradually moved upwards, where it reached across the $252.00 mark near 17:11 GMT. The Bitcoin Cash / US Dollar trading pair was observed closing at the $259.790000 mark, which was also it’s highest trading value for the day.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $256.565663, whereas the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $253.935800.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 58.10, while it saw a day’s high of 78.54. This means that the coin was mildly overbought at 16:00 GMT.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.