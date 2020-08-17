The Binance Coin price line rose towards the $23.7 mark after it had fallen below the $22.8 level on the 16th of August. The cryptocurrency was observed trading between the $22.7 and $23.8 price levels over the day.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

Binance Coin initiated the day’s trade with a value of $23.02. The cryptocurrency’s price fell to a day’s low of $22.71, while it saw a day’s high of $23.75. At the time of writing, Binance Coin traded at $23.05 US Dollars.

Binance Coin technical indicators

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) fell to a day’s low of $22.80, whereas the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) saw a day’s low of $22.85. At the time when the BNBUSD trading pair was at its highest above the $23.70 mark, the 20EMA stood at $23.68 and the 50MA was observed at $23.65. The 20MA closed the day at the $23.45 level, whereas the 50MA closed the day at the $23.42 mark.

At the time of writing, the 20EMA was observed at $23.08, whereas the 50MA stood at the $23.13 level at the same time.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to a day’s high of 82.40 at 00:57 GMT, which means that the cryptocurrency was overbought at the time. At noon, the technical indicator had fallen to 21.96, which means that BNB was oversold at that instance. At the time of writing, the RSI indicator was observed at 35.53.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.