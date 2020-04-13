The Binance Coin price line turned bullish on the 12th of April, where the price line moved across the $14.80 level before it returned to the $14.20 mark. The cryptocurrency traded between the $13.60 and $15.00 marks for the day.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (12th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency traded between the $13.80 and $14.00 levels from the start of the day, until midday on the 12th of April. The cryptocurrency suddenly experienced an uptrend and price line travelled across the price chart to reach above the $14.80 mark by 16:30 GMT. The cryptocurrency traded above the $14.60 level for a while until after 22:00 GMT, when the price fell below the $14.40 mark and the coin closed the day with a trading value of $14.2281596 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed below the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) at $14.3328733, while the 50MA closed at $14.4091605. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at 37.75 at the time of closure.

Featured Image by Steve Buissinne.

