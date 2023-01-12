Best Blockchain Courses & Bootcamps In 2023 To Get Started

As a new year gets underway, lots of people will have set goals to achieve in the weeks and months to come, and learning blockchain skills in 2023 is an admirable ambition.

If you’re starting from scratch, a bootcamp is a suitable launch pad for any blockchain-based resolutions. There are also longer form courses and learning opportunities out there, so here’s an overview of the top providers to kick start your year in the right way.

RareSkills.io

Visit rareskills.io and sign up for its excellent web3 blockchain bootcamp, and you will be able to build on existing skills or find a course that’s suited to complete novices.

There are actually multiple bootcamps from this provider to consider, ranging in length from 1 to 4 months. You can get to grips with DeFi, learn Solidity, find out about Solana’s ecosystem, and so much more besides.

The most important thing to note is that RareSkills is selective in how it handles its intake, meaning that you get comprehensive, hands-on help from experienced specialists if you’re accepted. So of course you need to be serious about becoming a blockchain developer or engineer to make this the right choice.

Udemy

Another reputable place to find online learning courses focusing on blockchain tech, Udemy is more of a marketplace for third party experts to host their own bootcamps, rather than taking direct responsibility for each course in-house.

The result is that there’s exceptional variety in terms of the topics covered, so whether you want to become an Ehtereum developer, a cryptocurrency trader, or a Metaverse mogul, you should find what you need.

In addition, because users can leave their own reviews of each course, you can get a sense of the quality without needing to cough up any cash to participate yourself.

Coding Temple

If you’d like to get into blockchain development but you want to really fit your training around your other work and personal commitments, the flexibility of the course offered by Coding Temple will be appealing.

Like RareSkills, it’s possible to get one-on-one assistance from mentors and tutors, which is definitely a good thing in an online learning context where contact time might usually be limited.

There’s also a strong community of students, and participants are encouraged to make their own contributions, so that through collaboration with their counterparts they can fuel their own learning. So whether you want to get to grips with dapps or work on established projects, this is one way to get the ball rolling.

Byte Academy

As well as offering courses in data science and programming languages like Python, Byte Academy is also home to bootcamps with a blockchain and web3 focus.

It puts the emphasis on not only giving you skills, but also showing you how these can be applied through real projects, rather than just theoretical discussions.

Courses typically last for 14 weeks, and four weeks of this period will be an internship, which is obviously appealing because it means you’ll get hands-on experience working in a real blockchain development environment.

Final thoughts

As you’d expect, the popularity of the blockchain and crypto more generally means that there are many other bootcamps and courses out there, some of which promise the earth but don’t actually deliver the goods.

It pays to be discerning in the courses you pick, and even if you receive training from one of the reputable providers mentioned above, there’s no guarantee that blockchain development will click for you. Even so, a bootcamp will help you find out whether you should go any further down this path.