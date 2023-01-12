TMRW Dubai: Ready for the new world – beyond financial freedom?

Digital assets are here to stay, and their future is brighter than ever. But the world of crypto, NFT, and Metaverse is updating very rapidly, and there is a constant need to satisfy the passionate curiosity that crypto enthusiasts are known for. Although located and connected in the virtual and digital world, it is very important to bring the community together in person.

TMRW DUBAI 2023 – Official video

In 2022, the TMRW conference was one of the first that was held offline after the pandemic. Following the major debut success in Belgrade (Serbia), with 21,000 in-person and online participants from 100 countries, more than 50 speakers, and 250 crypto-related companies, the TMRW conference is ready to conquer the Middle east!

According to the organizers, from February 8 – 10, the world’s greatest crypto and NFT minds will gather at Dubai Festival City to consider all aspects of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and find out more about the future of digital currency.

“The TMRW Dubai is a three-day experience where attendees will be exposed to the most innovative crypto, NFT, and Metaverse projects and get the chance to network with their mastermind creators. Imagine a place where 6,000 people who work in and around the crypto world come together for three days to learn from 80 keynotes and world-renowned experts about the latest trends and technologies through presentations, workshops, and panels. And now imagine how precious it is to network with all these people!” – said Zoran Tadić, program director of the TMRW conference.

When it comes to TMRW speakers, some big names have already been announced, but the list will be updated in the upcoming period. According to organizers, speakers are pioneers in the industry, and also the most well-known international names, including Craig Sellars, Founder of Tether, Joel Dietz, CEO of MetaMetaverse, Nikita Sachdev, CEO & Founder of Luna PR, Mark van Rijmenam, better known as The Digital Speaker, Sharad Agarwal, Chief Metaverse Officer of Cyber Gear, Anndy Lian, an all-rounded business strategist and serial blockchain entrepreneur from Asia, Loretta Joseph, global regulatory advisor at AP Capital, Dr. Michael Gebert, chairman of the European Blockchain Association, Jenny Zheng from Bybit, Paul “The Profit” Dawalibi, CEO of Inery, Dr. Naveen Singh and many more.

More speakers will be announced in the following days.

When asked what the topics of the conference will be, Tadić explained in detail:

“TMRW Dubai will cover the latest in crypto, for example, the impacts of European Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) on the global economy. We will also touch on the energy crisis: is PoS exactly what the world needs? NFT in 2023 should be about utility and not (only) collectibility. We will discuss whether the NFT royalties are indeed a thing of the past and mention the benefits for NFT holders. What is the connection between cancel culture and NFTs, are there controversies on the horizon? We will bluntly speak about healthcare in Metaverse and why the future us needs it. Also, our speakers will demonstrate everything you need to know about next-gen civilization. In one sentence, TMRW Dubai will bring experts in various domains, who will educate attendees on the crypto technology’s potential and impact on our lives and the world as we know it.”

Aside from the planned day program which will present the latest world trends in this sphere, the conference will also create an environment for attendees to connect, make business partnerships, discover fresh ideas, and build their networks with potential collaborators and investors through exclusive parties, VIP dinners, and interactive workshops.

Two types of ultra-early bird tickets are currently on sale. Regular tickets for in-person attendees, and virtual – for those who can’t make it to Dubai in February. For more info visit tmrwconf.net.

Links:

Website: https://tmrwconf.net/dubai-conference-2023-crypto-nft-metaverse/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tmrwconf/?hl=en

Telegram: https://t.me/tmrwconference

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmrwconf

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXQ_qjF1Dd9ozdOMMwxfjqw/featured

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tmrwconf

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/78431580/admin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tmrwconf/