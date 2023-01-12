What Is The Best Investment Option Right Now – Polkadot (DOT), Aptos (APT) Or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?

The cryptocurrency market can be very lucrative, but only with tremendous knowledge, diverse strategies, and a bit of luck. Choosing when and where to put your funds can be a life-changing decision. Three coins to look out for on the market right now are Polkadot (DOT), Aptos (APT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – a presale in phase 3 right now.

Polkadot (DOT)

A decentralized architecture that is more safe, accessible, and adaptable is what Polkadot (DOT) seeks to offer. Polkadot (DOT) collects and disseminates information from one chain to the next.

Polkadot (DOT) is experiencing a strong uptrend after the Web3 Foundation stated the coin was now a non-security. Polkadot (DOT) is valued at $4.67 with a market cap of $5,413,400,797. This is an increase of 7% in the past week as Polkadot (DOT) holders are showing more optimism about the coin’s future.

However, several of its technical indications suggest that this Polkadot (DOT) increase may be temporary, so investors should exercise caution.

Aptos (APT)

The Aptos (APT) blockchain seeks to enable quicker and simpler security contracts. Aptos (APT) current price is $3.79, a fall of 22% on the monthly charts. Alas, Aptos (APT) still struggles to draw in a sizable number of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Aptos (APT) has seen fluctuation on its market cap and trading volume charts, with losses of 0.53% and 47.50%, respectively. However, like Polkadot (DOT), Aptos (APT) has been showing green on the weekly charts. Aptos (APT) has seen a rise of nearly 10% in the past week alone.

But investors are questioning whether Aptos (APT) will be able to sustain it. Experts are predicting no, as more rivals are emerging daily, which diminishes the long-term value of Aptos (APT) but can still be opportunities to invest if this changes.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) wants to change the current venture capital industry as it possesses high entry barriers for investors and a slow capital raising ability with many regulation problems for companies. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to achieve this by creating the first-ever crowdfunding platform where companies may enter the Web3 and crypto space through fractionalized NFTs.

These NFTs will have rewards like equity supporting them, giving investors more for less. With a price that can begin from just $1, everyone can purchase parts of an NFT. Through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), businesses will keep growing their community while reaching their funding goals faster.

The ORBN token will fuel this platform and its extraordinary projected growth. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) currently has a price of only $0.0435, but many analysts are predicting a price hike to $0.24 in 2023. When this happens, investors will receive 60x the return – a great deal from Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

This may sound too good to be true, but the liquidity pool will be frozen for ten years, and Solid Proof has already completed an audit of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) smart contract – no rug pulls or scams here.

