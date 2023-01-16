Azuki’s Hilumia set to bridge the Gap Between the physical and digital worlds￼

Azuki, a blue-chip NFT project, has unveiled Hilumia—an entirely virtual city

To commemorate Azuki’s one-year milestone, Hilumia unveiled its virtual city earlier this week, boasting a fully equipped toy store and arcade center. Players can even test their love at the interactive “Love Island” romance competition! Unsurprisingly, on the announcement day alone – according to NFT data tracker CryptoSlam – trading volume for Hilumia skyrocketed by 86%.

Hilumia is an interactive virtual city that grows with the help of its community, connecting it all through its Physical Backed Token (PBT). PBT will be crucial to Azuki’s mission of bridging the digital and physical worlds. For example, those who own a golden skateboard can scan its associated PBT to become enshrined as part of Hilumia’s Ruins

Nestled within the expansive Azuki universe lies The Ruins, a place of beauty and mystery right next to Hilumia’s ever-busy Alley marketplace.

On January 12, 2022, Chiru Labs launched its vibrant and awe-inspiring anime universe Azuki. This dazzling universe consists of 10,000 avatar NFTs and Beanz – an accompanying project with nearly 20,000 cartoon beans that act as sidekicks to each character in the show. In just a few months since its launch, data from The Block’s Data Dashboard revealed that peak trading volume for Azuki reached $120.99 million on May 8.

In September, Chiru Labs was in the final stages of securing a $30 million Series A raise that would value their company between $300 to 400 million; The Block initially reported this information.