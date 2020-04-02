Augur V2 launch timeline is on track with the Ethereum network inauguration planned for June 2020. The next version of the DeFi market platform will start operations on its updated Version 2.0 in a few months. Augur V1 was reasonably successful in terms of user base and the features it provides to the burgeoning DeFi realm. The upcoming Augur V2 launch is slated to bring many new additions.

Some of the confirmed features include ERC20 to ERC777 token upgrade, the latest DAI-denominated token, and an innovative system to identify the potential perils associated with invalid markets. These new features are sure to increase its appeal towards more users.

Augur V2 launch on track despite COVID-19 disruptions

As the world comes to grip with the COVID-19 pandemic, many events aren’t affected. The Augur V2 launch is one such event that is going on as planned. The platform will launch an updated version in two months from today. Deployment of the updated platform on the Ethereum network will move forward as planned. Moreover, the date to effectively shut down the current version 1.0 has been stretched to 15th May 2020. Markets can be created in the intervening period by the platform’s users via the present UI in Augur V1.

The official statement related to the upcoming Augur V2 launch event states that users would have to migrate all of their present token amounts to a new ERP token contract. Reportedly, the team will share more information pertaining to the exchange procedure so that users can safely oversee their migration.

Augur team further adds that the team has tried to improve the overall efficiency, and UI of the Augur this time around. Smart contracts have undergone extensive testing for the new platform. The platform’s amalgamation with Uniswap V2 has also been planned in version 2.0. The team has been in touch with the Uniswap platform to help integrate the two platforms cohesively and determine the joint efforts.